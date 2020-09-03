Man apprehended by Chinese, imprisoned for vagrancy

An individual who was apprehended by some Chinese nationals in Dominica, near their compound located near Windsor Park Sports Stadium, is now serving a one-month prison sentence at the Dominica State Prison.
A local street vendor, Akim Smith, 28, of 12 Street, Canefield, was brought before the Court charged with vagrancy.
Recently, a video surfaced of a man being carried into the Hunan Construction Company compound on Windsor Park Road, Roseau, evoking an outcry on radio and social media, with some people going as far as describing the incident as a kidnapping.
However, according to the police report, on August 23, 2020, a Chinese security guard at the compound noticed Smith attempting to open the front gate.
He was confronted and when questioned about his actions, Smith fled the scene in the direction of River Street but remained in the vicinity of the compound.
Later that morning, at about 11:00 a.m., while in the kitchen, the security officer heard a cry from his colleagues, “there’s a thief, come out to catch him.” He then noticed that it was Smith and gave chase along with his colleagues.
Smith was apprehended and the Chinese then contacted the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Dominica Police Force.
When the police arrived and questioned the defendant, he denied the allegations of attempted burglary and stated that he was thirsty and had entered the compound in search of water.
“Water I come and drink inside there wii, I doh know what they hold me for,” he insisted.
Not convinced, the officers arrested Smith on suspicion of burglary. He was subsequently brought to Court on August 27.
When he appeared before Magistrate Micheal Laudat, the defendant maintained his innocence as he entered a not guilty plea.
Nevertheless, Laudat reprimanded him for his actions before imposing a sentence of one month in prison.
A family member of the defendant, though admonishing him for his actions, criticized the manner in which she claims Smith was handled.
“I know he was wrong for entering the Chinese people area but the way he was carried inside and tied was not right,” she declared.
She was unable to say whether he had been abused while he was inside the compound but did state that he was in good health.
23 Comments
Five ( 5) more years!!! Take what all you get, no damn complaint. Maybe this young man will get his house later just like the one from la plain that got his blows and got his house later and his testimony was “if I knew I would take my blows longtime”!
Is sort we sort so let’s stay sort. All you have been bewitched so take what you get
We agree with the Chinese, yes we Labourites like it so… Second Class Citizens in our own State
The bigger picture:
1. A Dominican was arrested / kidnapped by 7 Chinese and brought inside their property and only God knows what they did to him inside.
2. Covid-19 was born in China and NO one was seen with mask while they were all in the face of the Dominican, forget about what we did not see when he was brought inside
3. We know for a fact that Chinese are not being tested for covid-19, like the rest of us when they come here. So no damn person knows what they have
4. The Chinese are not state police and therefore if they felt someone was trying to steal they should have taken photos and call the police.
5. The judge that sent him in for a month is clearly a hater of Dominicans and is here to serve Skerrit’s interest.
Mr. Laudat, I would like to know if vagrancy is an offence in Dominica? If it is you should send all vagrants to jail, because they harass people all the time, especially the
cruise visitors ,they trespass all the time. If it is not an offence release the vagrant from prison. I never knew vagrancy was an offence in Dominica. Think humanity, he is a child of God too.
Dominicans are now second class citizens in our own country, you mean to tell me just being in front of a gate is enough to get 1 month in prison for? No evidence that he was trying to steal anything, he stands up near a gate and that is all the evidence you need, awa, it seems like our justice system just wants o please our chinese bope’ wi.
There are human smugglers, money lunderers, tax evaders, sexual harrasers, thieves, drug dealers, child molesters…… and the list goes on, that walk our streets and hold high offices. Many of them are highly suspected and bold. Can i excersize my civic responsibility and hold them under arrest while i call the police to take them on remand then incestigate? is that mode od arrest the new precedent set or the Chinese have more rights in our land. Maybe its time citizens start making arrest of all suspected criminals.
So the police, the judge and Skerrit have established a norm in Dominica that we going to have to follow till Skerrit is out of power. The new norm is, if you suspect someone is going to steal or do anything to you, just find a group of people and arrest the person you think was about to steal you
So let me get this straight: if I trespass on someone’s property, but leave on my own when it appears the property owner will confront me, it’s okay for that property owner to chase me down in a nearby public place, abduct me back to their property, and physically restrain me there? That’s madness!
This is just the beginning of things to come. Long I have been telling all you that Dominica is sold to China but somehow all you too blind and political to see it.
This is the highest level of black on black crime, while appeasing the present day great bargainer. Did this warrant a month in PRISON? where are the concerned lawyers who like hearing themselves talk? Mr Michael Laudat will have to pay a MORAL price for imposing that type of Draconian justice. The young man didn’t pilfer anything, nothing went missing, but being at the wrong place, the African continue to feel the full brunt force of the law, the very same law that enslaved his ancestors physically. This young man’ imprisonment should be a wake up call to all who look like him, a written citation would have been enough, the example that must be made. The Chinese level of Racism is the same as Euro/American, their deceptiveness is just as cunning. It seems that Communism is not such a bad word/doctrine anymore, business is preeminent.The ancients told us that “there is much to life than the physical eye can see”.
It is clear that this young man isn’t 100% there mentally. Prison is not the answer for him.
Mr. laudat, tell us a little more about vagrancy. there are so many vagrants on the of streets Roseau harassing people the authorities don’t do anything about it. Many complaints have been made to the police especially when the cruise ships are in port. they promise to do something about it, up to this day nothing has happened.
The Chinese and the black man who helped them to hold him had no right to tie him up like a dog , They would never do that to one of their own . They are racist black people rise up.
That’s extreme, One month in prison for trespassing??? Come on!!! WTF is happening!? And if it was the other way where a Chinese man ends up on my property, you know they won’t throw him in prison. Black Lives F*** matter! #BLM FREE #AKIMSMITH!!!
Oh Jesus! Where are the once upon a time BAD boys / Men from my country?
So he was attempting to open the gate after he had fled previously in broad daylight? Now that is fishy! He must be the dumbest criminal around to attempt the same thing twice in broad daylight. I cant even believe that the police would be so dumb to prefer a vagrancy charge against the man based on this story especially since they could have preferred a charge of burglary. That’s a made well coached up story to cover the kidnap!
Now I see both the police and magistrate sided with our new colonial masters and Akim is behind bars. When are we going to rise and protect our own? Where are the once upon a time bad men? Too busy killing each other on the streets instead of channeling that energy into fighting for justice? Akim may have his ways but this time justice was not done to him…time for us to collectively head to the prison and demand his release. I am ready ready!
And I hope they charge the Chinese for taking the law in their hands to because they knocked him out of off their compound it looking like anybody can come in Dominica and do Dominicans what they want he is wrong for what he did but the Chinese are not police officers they need to be charged to
The young man seems to have mental issues. Instead of prison, he should have been given a psychiatric evaluation. Then the authorities should have taken the appropriate action(s) after the results of that evaluation.
The Chinese actions of apprehending the brother, pulling him through the gate of their compound, then handing him over to the , is highhanded. Is the Chinese compound a state within the State? Injustice to one Dominican is injustice to all Dominicans.
For a magistrate to sentence a would be mental patient, who is in dire need of treatment to jail for vagrancy, is a gross miscarriage of justice. This is most preposterous! The Justice System is Unjust! Dominica is unique.
The police, the justice system, the electoral system are dysfunctional, corrupt and have rendered themselves as useless instruments. The future of Dominica is fraught with inglorious uncertainties..
So …….. Arrest a man and send him to prison ………. for stealing nothing .
So many homeless people in Dominica, never once been arrested .
BEING HOMELESS IS NOT A CRIME !!!
It is the job of the government to see to it that “vagrants” are cared for and rehabilitated in to contributing members of society . How can you make this man pay for NOT committing a crime . Dominican’s!!!!! Ya’ll need to wake up to the totalitarian regime doing WHAT THEY WANT WITH ALL YOU …Today, it will be smith, but tomorrow- it will be your brother , or even you! be careful of that Chinese relationship .
Would he have been given such a harsh sentence if he had wandering into the yard of a Dominican citizen? I doubt it.
The Chinese are controlling our minds and we don’t even realize it.
If the situation was reversed and if Dominicans did the same thing to a Chinese man, i wonder if the judge would impose the same sentence? Im sure the Chinese man would be walking free.
I find that difficult to comprehend. Vagrancy is to sleep rough or beg. Is this what this young man did because although suspected of intent of burglary he was not convicted for that. If the offence really is vagrancy then a lot of poor people roaming around Dominica, especially Roseau, should be locked up. At least they would have a roof over their head and get a free meal. No, I can only think our justice systemn want to satisfy the Chinese somehow and so gave this man prison for vagrancy and the magistrate played along.It does not make sense and he should appeal but probably is too poor for that.
Nah boy that not right and cannot be excused. Even if he was trespassing the sentence could have been suspended . Why send him to prison for a month? Is it because our courts are now pandering to the Chinese on behalf of the government? Dominicans need to oppose that sentence because in principle it is wrong. He was KIDNAPPED therefore his offense was somewhat negated by the actions of the Chinese. The minute they took and brought him back into their compound they became violators of the law. Free the guy suspend his sentence or release him for time already served.
Laudat I cannot believe what I am reading?? Jesus! This is a total miscarriage of justice and somebody needs to defend this guy pro bono. If this does not stop we are in big trouble in this country. Laudat? Awah we, no wonder ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,