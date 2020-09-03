Man apprehended by Chinese, imprisoned for vagrancy

An individual who was apprehended by some Chinese nationals in Dominica, near their compound located near Windsor Park Sports Stadium, is now serving a one-month prison sentence at the Dominica State Prison.

A local street vendor, Akim Smith, 28, of 12 Street, Canefield, was brought before the Court charged with vagrancy.

Recently, a video surfaced of a man being carried into the Hunan Construction Company compound on Windsor Park Road, Roseau, evoking an outcry on radio and social media, with some people going as far as describing the incident as a kidnapping.

However, according to the police report, on August 23, 2020, a Chinese security guard at the compound noticed Smith attempting to open the front gate.

He was confronted and when questioned about his actions, Smith fled the scene in the direction of River Street but remained in the vicinity of the compound.

Later that morning, at about 11:00 a.m., while in the kitchen, the security officer heard a cry from his colleagues, “there’s a thief, come out to catch him.” He then noticed that it was Smith and gave chase along with his colleagues.

Smith was apprehended and the Chinese then contacted the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Dominica Police Force.

When the police arrived and questioned the defendant, he denied the allegations of attempted burglary and stated that he was thirsty and had entered the compound in search of water.

“Water I come and drink inside there wii, I doh know what they hold me for,” he insisted.

Not convinced, the officers arrested Smith on suspicion of burglary. He was subsequently brought to Court on August 27.

When he appeared before Magistrate Micheal Laudat, the defendant maintained his innocence as he entered a not guilty plea.

Nevertheless, Laudat reprimanded him for his actions before imposing a sentence of one month in prison.

A family member of the defendant, though admonishing him for his actions, criticized the manner in which she claims Smith was handled.

“I know he was wrong for entering the Chinese people area but the way he was carried inside and tied was not right,” she declared.

She was unable to say whether he had been abused while he was inside the compound but did state that he was in good health.