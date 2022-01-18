Mottley says injunction filed to delay Barbados election

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley says the Opposition has filed an injunction to stop the country’s general election scheduled for Wednesday.

According to the Jamaica Observer, Mottley made the announcement during a campaign stop in St Lucy late Monday.

“What has happened is that a case been filed … for an urgent injunction to call off the election on Wednesday,” the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) leader said.

Mottley told the crowd she believes the Democratic Labour Party is trying to delay the vote because that party and its candidates are not ready to contest the poll.

“Why? Because they know they are losing,” she told supporters, adding “they are now trying everything to stop you from returning the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) to government and allowing us to continue the mission of transformation.”

The urgent application was filed around 4PM yesterday by attorney at law Lalu Hanuman. The matter is expected to be heard this morning.

Mottley dropped a political bombshell late last year when she called the snap election for January 19.

A total of 108 candidates, representing seven political parties and nine independents are contesting the poll that political observers say will be a straight fight between the ruling BLP and the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) which Mottley’s party swept out of government in 2018.