LETTER TO THE EDITOR: My healthcare wishlist to Santa  

Dear Santa,

The countdown to Christmas is on! I know that you are very busy finalizing your trip from the north pole and this year may be an even greater challenge through this Covid pandemic. I have already set up my Christmas tree awaiting your arrival but did not want to miss the opportunity to send you my Healthcare Wishlist. I am at home recovering from a surgery after being admitted to the Dawbiney Ward at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital a few days ago. I do hope that you can meet my four simple requests on my wishlist:

Admission Pills

On the day of my admission, I walked up to Information Desk where a polite young lady gave me directions to the cashier to pay my admission fee. The cashier was just as polite. On Dawbiney Ward, I was greeted by Dr. McIntyre and Nurse Laville, who took the time to explain the admission process to me. It was my first time performing a surgery and I had no idea what to expect or what was expected of me. Amidst many interruptions, Nurse Laville filled out my form while I waited for a bed to be allocated to my name. The ward was very busy, and Nurse Laville had to stop several times to answer phone calls, answer questions from interns, answer requests from the ward patients plus attend to visitors at the door. Dr. McIntyre commanded authority on the ward with his presence, he knew exactly where to move and fit each missing piece of this ward’s puzzle, providing great support to his team. The admission pill that Dr. McIntyre and Nurse Laville is taking, please send me some more so I can share generously on the other wards.

A Dose of Patience for Patients

Santa, the night was a tranquil and silent one until the ‘patient dominator’ of the ward started calling out to the nurses. I do not mean to exaggerate but the ratio stood at nineteen ‘nurse’ calls per minute. Interestingly, the nurses answered almost every one of these calls while attending to other patients simultaneously. I am not sure if the nurses’ patience and tolerance are tested during their training, but the nurses on Dawbiney Ward all showed so much patience with their patients. Santa, please add a dose of patience that I can share generously with patients at the hospital.

Covid Protocol Guide

My husband could not visit me on the ward as he could not present a recent Antigen test, which was one of the mandatory protocols to visit patients on the ward. In Dominica, it is said that if you do know a friend on the ward, you can bend the rules a bit and get your way. This is not the case on Dawbiney Ward! All visitors who did not have an Antigen test was not be permitted on the ward, regardless of name, status or relationship. Santa, please print some copies of the Covid Protocol Guide, that I can share with the other wards.

4.The Nursing Passion Potion

During my stay at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital, I received care from several nurses and doctors. Nurse Laville was exceptional in explaining the admission process. Dr. McIntyre and his other doctor assistant was also welcoming and professional. Nurse Faddoul and her team in the Theater Department made me so comfortable that I literally felt that I could spend a few days in their care! My operating doctor; Dr. Ferreira was awesome and deserve an award. Nurse James though, has been added to my ‘heroes’ list. One of my friends informed her that I was admitted on the ward and asked that she provide any support that she can. During my departure, Nurse James packed my belongings and made several trips to my awaiting vehicle on the outside. She took the time to collect my medication and made sure that I understood my prescription. They must have had a dose of the nursing passion potion! Santa, please bring me some nursing passion potion that I can share with the health team at the hospital.

Santa, you do not want to know how many hours I had to wait outside on the day of my admission to get a bed! But guess what – it was worth the wait, after all!

P.S – Dawbiney is a ‘female only’ ward – but if you do grant the requests on my wishlist, you too, can share my experience at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital. Oh! One more thing – I know your budget has been cut since the pandemic but if you do have extra cash, a triple bubble for our health care workers would make Christmas a little merrier.

Merry Christmas!

A. Dalrymple