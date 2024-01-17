Newtown Primary, first of 21 schools to benefit from DFA distribution of equipment

The Dominica Football Association (DFA) is taking significant steps to bolster the growth of football at the grassroots level, with support from Concacaf and Generation Amazing. This partnership, aimed at promoting the game’s development in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean, has led the DFA to initiate the distribution of equipment to schools. The launch of this program took place at Newtown Primary School on January 16, 2024.

During the handing-over ceremony, Jasmine Vidal-Matthew, the General Secretary of the DFA, highlighted the organization’s proactive engagement with sports teachers from various schools over past terms. The DFA has provided training on crucial topics such as safeguarding in sports and sports for development. This educational support emphasizes the DFA’s dedication not only to supplying equipment but also to ensuring that educators are well-prepared to nurture young talent in a safe and conducive environment.

She notes that the equipment designated for each school is a thoughtfully curated assortment designed to enhance the learning and playing experience. This includes youth-branded T-shirts, coaches’ adult-size T-shirts, kids’ soccer shorts, disc cones, soccer balls, mini goal sets, kids’ bibs, kids’ clear travel backpacks, reusable water bottles, and kids’ uniforms.

This diverse range of equipment aims not only to improve the sporting experience for young athletes but also to equip coaches and educators with the necessary tools for effective training and mentorship. Vidal-Matthew emphasizes that the DFA’s commitment to grassroots football development is evident through this program, with the expectation that the initiative will have a lasting impact on the sport’s growth in the specified regions.

The list of schools set to receive equipment showcases a comprehensive reach across different parts of the island. The remaining schools include:

North Catchment: Calibishie Primary, Dublanc Primary, Penville Primary, Roosevelt Douglas Primary, and Wesley Primary.

South Catchment: Berean Primary, Convent Preparatory, Giraudel Primary, Grand Bay Primary, Newtown Primary, Pointe Michel Primary, as well as the Soufriere Primary.

East Catchment: Atkinson Primary, Castle Bruce Primary, Jones BeauPierre Primary, and Sineku Primary.

West Catchment: Goodwill Primary, Keleb Laurent Primary, Massacre Primary, Salisbury Primary, and the Warner Primary.