NJAM says lateness of electoral reform report from Sir Dennis is a delaying tactic

Treasurer of the “fine-tuned” National Joint Action Movement (NJAM), Anthony E. Leblanc, is of the view that the pending report on the electoral reform assignment being undertaken by Sir Denis Byron, is taking far too long to be presented and can therefore be considered a “delaying tactic in order to delay the commencement of real reform.”

Leblanc made the observation while speaking during the launch of NJAM which aims to be at the forefront of galvanising and organising a national movement towards achieving better sustainable development results, improving democratic governance, and protecting democracy in Dominica. He was concerned that the many delays in producing the report may culminate with the calling of a snap general election in Dominica as recently seen in Barbados, without time to have comprehensive electoral reform.

Last month, Sir Dennis, the sole commissioner to advance efforts towards electoral reform in Dominica, announced another delay with his recommendations which Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said he would promptly take to parliament to pass into law.

The eminent Caribbean Jurist who is being paid EC$450,000 for this exercise, revealed to state-owned DBS in December 2021, that the process had been taking longer than he had anticipated and would not be ready by the end of the year as previously promised. Instead, he gave a new target date of January 2022.

This current delay isn’t the first which has occurred since Skerrit broke the news at the swearing-in of his new cabinet in December 2019.

The process, which was originally due to commence in March 2020, finally got off the ground on 1 February 2021, with over 35 organisations – including political parties, recognised civic groups and non-governmental organisations, invited to make written submissions by Thursday 11 February.

The prime minister had initially announced that Sir Dennis would visit Dominica in March last year on an information-gathering exercise which would include exposure to all relevant stakeholders including the media.

The onset of COVID-19, which led to the closure of borders, forced a change of plans, and the start of the process was rescheduled to 1 September with an end date of December 2021.

Displeased with the tardiness of the report, Leblanc insisted that the people of Dominica need to gather and take all possible steps to ensure that the country has no more parliamentary elections without appropriate electoral reform.

“We call on all Dominicans to be vigilant and proactive to not allow another event, robbing the resident population of true democracy,” he said. “NJAM is calling on all people of goodwill to join the team and support in the quest for electoral reform, which will preserve peace and democracy in our beloved country.”

He says it’s been two years since the last general elections and laments what he describes as a lack of any “tangible commitment” to electoral reform or any necessary improvement to the electoral environment from either the current administrative arm of government or the Electoral Commission.

Leblanc referenced existing reports and the recommendations for reform, the Electoral Commission’s announcement in 2019 that it had both the funds and the equipment to do household verification of Dominicans in six weeks, and the legislative provision to allow the chief election official to issue voter ID cards and deemed it unacceptable that for the average size Grand Bay constituency of less than 3000 voters, the Electoral Commission could not do a pilot reform initiative of a house-to-house verification and the issuing of Voter IDs in three months.

“The fact that 21 months since the holding of the 2019 general elections under disgraceful electoral circumstances, a by-election was held in the Grand Bay constituency without one necessary electoral reform improvement, is the continuation of the attempt to deal death blows to our democracy,” Leblanc contended.

He said electoral reform will enable the to usher in a government in a peaceful environment wherein citizens accept the outcome as the desire of the majority of the eligible voters and turn their attention to the building and growth of the nation.

NJAM is therefore calling for “appropriate electoral reform” to include, independence of the Electoral Commission, financial independence, partisan independence and impartiality; campaign and candidate reform to include campaign finance reform and residency requirements for candidates as voters, and constituency boundry reform to give value to the constitutional stipulation that all constituencies shall constitute as nearly equal numbers of inhabitants as possible.

Other major concerns for NJAM include voter registration, verification and identification, fixed dates for general elections as well as a time limit by which the hearing and appeals are to be heard for legal challenges and election petitions “to be effective.”

Dominica News Online (DNO) has made several attempts to speak to representatives of the Electoral Commission and Sir Dennis to find out the reasons for some of the delays as well as a date on which the recommendations will be provided. Our attempts have so far been unsuccessful.