NJAM to hold virtual election reform rally; to pursue draft electoral reform legislation

The National Joint Action Movement (NJAM) will this evening convene a Virtual Electoral Reform Rally themed “Electoral Reform Now 2022”.
Invitations for the event, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., have been extended to the Electoral Commission, all elected parliamentarians, political parties, civil society groups, leaders of religious organizations, the general population, and leaders of media houses.
NJAM has appealed, through a press release, to all Dominicans at home and abroad to join the initiative for action towards the achievement of Electoral Reform Now 2022.
“ A special appeal goes out to all Dominican attorneys at law to join the campaign for Electoral Reform Now-2022, to bring their legal expertise to bear on the development, preparation and submission of a body of draft legislation, based on best practice laws already existing in jurisdictions such as Jamaica and Barbados,” the release stated.
NJAM said it is hoped that when the developed body of legislation to bring about electoral reform is tabled, presented, debated and passed in Parliament and assented to by His Excellency the President of Dominica, that Dominica would become the envy of CARICOM member states as well as the Commonwealth and other nations of the world.
“Electoral reform is to the benefit of all Dominicans especially the youth,” NJAM declared in the relaese.
Deputy Chairman of NJAM, Severin McKenzie, told DNO that although expert jurist Sir Dennis Byron was invited, he will not be participating but plans to engage with the organization later.
The rally will be held from 6:30 this evening and will be broadcast live on KAIRI FM and Q95 radio stations and social media platforms: Facebook and You Tube as well as Dominica News Online (DNO).
2 Comments
Election reform rally to be held virtually? But what I hearing there nou. Joke that man? No wonder Skerrit has Dominica like that because he realized is hungry jokers we have. When thousands were dying from covid supporters of Trump turned out in the million on January to try to get their own Vice President to over turn the election results, and to rally for election results at a time covid is nothing more than a mild flu all you talking about virtual rally? All you didn’t see the massive protests in Guadeloupe and Martinique when thousands were getting sick and dying man? When will Dominicans rise up and say jail me or kill me if you want but I standing up? They can’t arrest all of us or jail all of us or kill all of us. Here is a verse I like in Rev 12:11 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2012%3A11&version=KJV. A simple translation of the above verse is, they were not afraid to die to stand for their faith
The government should designate NJAM a terrorist organization.The election observers said the 2019 election in Dominica was FREE and FAIR.I have never supported election reform in Dominica.The UWP formed the government in 1995 with 34.86% of the votes,less than half of voters,voted the most corrupt party to ever be formed in Dominica.If this government implement any reform in favour of UWP,we are taking DLP out of office.Just like we did in 1979.