OECS/ECCB Int. Netball Series day 4: Barbados and St. Lucia secure wins

Wins for Barbados and St Lucia in morning session on Day 4 of the OCES/ECCB International netball series at Windsor Park on Wednesday.

The inclement weather which plagued day 3 of the tournament finally subsided Wednesday morning and organizers were able to fit in 2 rescheduled games.

Barbados maintained their perfect start to the tournament registering their 3rd straight win, knocking off Antigua and Barbuda.

The game started off pretty much an even contest between the two teams until Barbados took the slender advantage at the end of the first quarter.

Brianna holder led all scorers in the opening period with 7 from 12 attempts for Barbados, while Reyana Regis kept Antigua in the match up making 5 of her 7 attempts, but it was Barbados in front 11-7 at the end of the first 15 minutes

of the match.

Antigua & Barbuda fought well in the second period with Regis again having a good display connecting on 80 percent of her shots, she finished the quarter with 8 points, but Barbados had an answer in the person of Latonia Blackman.

Blackman shot 85 percent from the field in the quarter finished with 7 from 8 attempts as Barbados took the quarter 10-9, and took a 21-16 lead into the half time break.

The second half was all Barbados, as they took the game away from Antigua.

They outscored Antigua 13-7 in the 3rd quarter and 14-8 in the 4th quarter to take the match comfortably 48-31.

Latonia Blackman had the hot hand scoring 18 from 21 attempts, and Faye Agard added 13 from 19 attempts and Brianna Holder 12 from 21 attempts for Barbados.

Reyana Regis continued with her strong showing in the tournament for Antigua, she carried the Antiguans getting 23 from 30 attempts, Amey Lake added 6 from 16 and Seymone Parkes 2 from 2 attempts.

The win moved Barbados into first place in the point standings with 15 points, while Antigua dropped to 4th place with 7 points.

Meantime St Lucia moved into second place as they made light work out of the struggling St Kitts and Nevis team.

Roxanne Snyder and Shem Maxwell combined for 46 points as St Lucia coasted to the easy win as St Kitts and Nevis remained winless in the tournament.

St Lucia had a small 3 point lead at the end of the first quarter, 10-7 with Snyder accounting for 9 points shooting 9 from 10 from the field.

The 2nd quarter was also close with Snyder carrying St Lucia to a 20-14 lead at half time. She alternated between the goal shoot and goal attack positions to lead all scorers with 15 from 19 attempts at the half. Aaliyah Gibson led St Kitts & Nevis with 10 from 17 attempts.

In the 3rd quarter St Lucia’s Shem Maxwell took over the match. Moving from goal defense to goal shoot, she took control of the game netting 16 of her 19 attempts, St Lucia ramped up their defensive effort and won the quarter 20-5 to give St Lucia a 40-19 lead heading into the final period. The 3rd quarter proved to be the difference maker in the match, the game eventually ended 48-27. Shem Maxwell got 22 from 31 attempts for St Lucia. Roxanne Snyder top scored with 24 from 32 attempts, and Megan Nestor 2 from 10 attempts. Meantime for St Kitts, Aaliyah Gibson made 12 from 22 attempts, Rochella Challenger 9 from 16 and Jewel Thompson 6 out of 8.

St Lucia picked up their 2nd win in the tournament while St Kitts and Nevis have now dropped 3 straight matches.