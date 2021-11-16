Ophelia to be awarded BPW Dominica’s highest award this evening

When members of the Business and Professional Women (BPW) Dominica meet this evening to celebrate their 5th anniversary, “Dominica’s Lady of Song” Ophelia Olivaccé-Marie, will also be presented with the organization highest award, ‘The Inspirational Leadership Award.’

Speaking to Dominica News Online (DNO) founder of BPW Dominica and 1st Vice President Rhoda St. John- Elwin revealed that Mrs. Olivaccé-Marie was selected as the first recipient of this award for her insurmountable work in the entertainment business and the inspiration she has had on the lives of so many women not only locally but globally.

“We see her as a woman who has paved the path for other women in the music industry,” St. John-Elwin said. “In her time, women were not allowed to sing; they were not allowed to travel as an artist and she was the one who broke that and paved the way for other female artists and we believe that as a women’s organization this needs to be highlighted.”

St. John-Elwin also revealed that at the award ceremony this evening, other women – past and current members – who played a pivotal role in the establishment and development of the organization, will be recognized and awarded.

The ceremony will be held at the Alliance Francaise from 7 pm and will be carried live on the organization’s Facebook page BPW Dominica.

The organization has also dubbed February 8 to March 8 2022 as ‘The Business and Professional Women’s month’ where they intend to highlight and award several other Dominican women who have contributed or are currently making positive contributions to the nation’s development.

“We felt that there are so many women in society who are doing great things and they’re not recognized, hence, the reason we’re looking to change that. Coming from an era where the woman’s role was to remain silent and to now where women are entrepreneurs, CEO’s, managers – an era where the sky’s the limit for a woman- we believe that our women are deserving of recognition,” the BPW president stated.

“So in March, we will give out an additional three awards in various fields, and next year we will give out our second inspirational leadership award,” St. John- Elwin further revealed.

BPW Dominica is a chapter of the BPW International Federation of Business and Professional Women which was founded by Dr. Lena Madesin Phillips in 1930 (91 years ago).

On November 16, 2016, BPW Dominica was born and today the organization boasts of a diverse mix of over 50 women, who, according to the group, stand committed to empowering women and young girls in Dominica.

BPW’s members include influential women leaders, entrepreneurs, business owners, executive professionals, young business professionals and other professional women in over 100 countries, in five continents. The organization also has consultative status at ECOSOC/United Nations.

“BPW develops the business, professional and leadership potential of women on all levels through advocacy, education, mentoring, networking, skill-building, and economic empowerment programs and projects around the world,” St. John- Elwin stated.