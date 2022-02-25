Opposition leader’s brother granted $75k bail on charge of incitement to commit treason

Brian Linton, brother of the Parliamentary Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, has been granted bail in the sum of $75,000.00 following a charge of incitement to commit treason preferred against him by the police.
Linton, who was arrested at his home in Marigot in the early hours of February 23, 2022, appeared before Magistrate Michael Laudat on February 24, 2022.
According to the charge of the police, it is alleged that on October 13, 2020, Linton did unlawfully incite to commit treason in the Commonwealth of Dominica by uttering to the public on a radio talk show namely Talk on the Block hosted on Q95 Radio Station in Roseau.
The charge quotes Linton as saying, “Matt, what the other Police Officers need to seriously consider at this time, Matt is to be making a coup, Matt. And I said that with no reservation. The other Police Officers need to take a decision to arrest this situation that is developing in Dominica. Because they are aware how the police force is being politicized and weaponized Matt against the people of Dominica. And we know that the majority of them are not for that. So the majority of Police Officers need to organize themselves Matt. And remove the current leadership, the current stogy leadership of the Police Force Matt. Remove them from office forcibly Matt. Take over the Force. Bring order to the Force. So we know Matt, the reality of the Police Force, the nature of the Police Force, the gang, the Skerrit gang that we are dealing with. So it is the duty now of the Police Officers who decide to stay there Matt, to act up physically, forcefully Matt to remove those gangsters from the leadership of the day. Crank up your 45. Do what you have to do, my brother, remove them boss. Because they destroying you, they destroying your profession, they destroying the country and you have all the proof that you need to act accordingly. Get rid of these thugs and the rogues my brother.”
At the court hearing, Acting Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Sherma Dalyrample, did not object to bail, however, presiding Magistrate Laudat maintained that the defense must satisfy the court under section 7 (2) of the bail act as to why Linton should be granted bail.
The matter was briefly stood down and upon return to the court, attorney for the accused David Bruney, called Linton to the witness stand.
Under examination, Linton said he could not identify any reason why he should be denied bail for his own safety and he was not acquainted with any of the police witnesses, hence, ruling out fears that he would interfere with them.
“Apart from severe illnesses or a disaster, I see no reason to not attend the hearing for this matter if I am granted bail,” he further averred.
Linton said while he understood the grave public interest in the matter, he gave his commitment not to participate in media discussions of the case and said that for months he had not partaken in any radio discussions and had no intention to do so.
Magistrate Laudat then stated that the defense had satisfied the court that bail should be granted to Linton and set the bail sum at $75,000.00.
Bail was then granted to the accused on “special condition” until March 3, 2022, as his surety Fabierre Adler Hamlet was unable to present all the required documents requested by the court.
As part of his bail conditions, Linton is to surrender to the jurisdiction of the court on March 3, 2022, and any other date set by the court. He was also ordered to surrender all travel documents to the Magistrate court and is not permitted to leave the state without first obtaining permission from the court 72 hours in advance.
The accused was also asked to leave an honest and industrious life and not interfere with any of the state witnesses involved in the matter and prohibited from discussing the case in the media either directly or indirectly or through any agent or third party.
He is to report to the Marigot Police Station between 7:00 a.m and 7:00 p.m every Tuesday.
Breach of any of the bail conditions will result in the revocation of his bail.
A record of Linton’s signed statement is below:
12 Comments
How come the Pm was not charged with incitement, when he told his supporters to throw hot water on opposition members?
I guess freedom of speach really depends on what party you belong to in this country.
Well good try Jim Jones and your gangster government. I will not say much except three observations:
1. Look it’s carnival weekend plus month end and on top of that Jim Jones gave his kind of carnival and Dominicans are upset. So the gangster government tried to see if they could incite a civil war to blame the opposition
2. Russia is a close friend of China and off course Jim Jones and Russia 🇷🇺 Invaded Ukraine and so far many innocent Ukrainians have been killed. So the gangster government tried to incite a civil war but UWP supporters, especially the opposition leader didn’t take the bait
3. Jim Jones knows that Alex Saab is now in US custody for money laundering, and entered into a plea deal with them and has revealed many of his co conspirators and only a matter of time before some bigs boys are arrested. So people put everything together and you will see why this very bogus arrest took place
The DLP is using the police to harass the opposition. Does anyone really believe the police force will take up arms against the government on the strength of what Brian said?
They prosecution knows they will lose that case, but they will drag it in the court to make sure Brian is out of pocket on legal fees. This case is without merit.
“— how the police force is being politicized and weaponized Matt against the people of Dominica —” Brian has made some very serious allegations but can he prove them to be true, especially when the the incident of the Hutus killing 1 Million Tutsis in Rwanda is still fresh in people’s minds. For those who are not convinced of the seriousness of the Brian statements, they could check and see how that Rwandan massacre started.
I am sick and tired of that lot ugly Lenny, and his Skippy mad brother we can’t have that type of Mafia criminals organisation and enforcement in our community, I am also asking the minister of state and security to pull his socks up and keep a close eyes on the so-called opposition criminals organisation, I will be willing to help and advice before it is too late!!!!
Way Papa! These Linton brothers like to run their mouths wee. Did Brian not learn from the mistakes of Lennox on how running your mouth loosely can get you into plenty trouble? UWP supporters had to dig their hands deep into their pockets every time Lennox was sued for saying things he couldn’t substantiate. This time is treason his brother facing for trying to incite police to stage a coup within the police force. Could you imagine if these guys ever get into power, what they could get up to?
I say, lock him up like PJ was locked up when he tried to stage his own coup.
Hmmmmm…Dca is a very small place so we must be very careful what we wish for others when we are on the other side. We should never celebrate or applaud the political harassment and imprisonment of those in opposition. Just be mindful that the attempt to curtail or suppress Brian’s free speech is a subtle message sent to all Dcan’s, you included, that no one cant or should say anything against the regime, its gangs and close supporters. This is straight of of Xi Jing Ping’s book
Those who continue to support this autocratic behavior must be reminded that nothing lasts forever and NO leader will lead Dca forever. My old Grannie always said: “laire-barb- kahmawad-ou- kah-bweelay- woozay-sawu”. Like King Bob just said: “Kama coming!”. And yes, it will come like a thief in the night. Remember I said that here .
One day this vindictive government will meet it’s untimely demise.Picking on opposition forces in order to suppress free speech is the Hallmark of a dictatorship.Dont worry Brian we the true patriots of Dominica stand with you and your family at this very difficult time.
This is purely for distraction purposes. NJAM has turned up the pressure for electoral reforms and is making progress in galvanizing public support. The corrupt, straw- weight maladministration has resorted to an innocuous interview that happened backk in 2020 to drag a law abiding citizen before a magistrate and charged him with treason. Really?
Any time it comes to a serious issue against this ruling autocracy, Hard-Head-Harry (Skerrit) either uses his Death Squad, make a fantastic announcement or has a grand ceremony for distraction and to bamboozle the populace. This arrest and bogus charges after nearly two years ago is just mischievous and farcical.
“treason”? Is such an offense reflected in the laws of Dominica? When was it introduced?
Is he charged with incitement or treason or both?
I really thought that just because de word treason is in the charge that de bail would be at a ridiculous figure that he wouldn’t be able to afford…..so he would stay in the cell?
DAT IS SOME SERIOUS INTIMIDATION BY OUR POLICE.
It appears like is now they get de recording of what Brian said…….but I firmly hold that when de statement was made back den they could have arrested him for de same offense…..but they didn’t. Why?
I think some outside influence is forcing de police hand.
For a charge of incitement to treason we should be hearing more about de grievous nature of de crime , de damage it can cause to de state or engender lawlessness against dis sitting scaredy cat government Leader….s
While Magistrate Laudat is one of those in the judiciary I admire, it is my opinion that some of the conditions are B* Sheet. A case of such magnitude requires the public to be fully informed. How can you have the man on such a charge and have the audacity to say to him that he and any other third party must remain moomoo about it? I guess him merely talking about it will also be “incitement to commit treason”! Pretty soon you all will shut down DNO too .
Never did I ever believe that the said Insp. JJ would have allowed himself to be used for filing political charges against a Dcan citizen. Such a promising and hard working cop should never allow himself to be politically tainted. Just because they finally gave you the Inspector position you rightfully deserve should not be an incentive to be like the others. God is watching
HOLD STRONG BRIAN!!!!!