PAHO Director believes unvaccinated should pay for testing

While Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Dr. Clarissa Etienne has made it clear that PAHO holds the view that mandatory COVID-19 vaccination should be a sovereign decision, she personally believes that the unvaccinated should be made to pay a fee for testing.

Her comments came over the weekend on the Prime Minister’s Annou Palé programme where she was a guest.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit sought advice from the Dominica-born, PAHO Director on whether his government should mandate vaccination, a decision he initially stated he would refrain from making.

In her response, Dr. Etienne withheld her personal view on mandatory vaccines but reiterated PAHO’s position.

She pointed out that based on statistics where mandatory vaccination has been deployed, the coverage has risen especially among health care workers.

“There are some businesses that have imposed either you get vaccinated or you can’t work here, while others say the unvaccinated must bring in a test every week. But that is one of my concerns,” she stated. “I find when I look at the figures in Dominica, instead of going and getting vaccinated, people are going to test, you know how many thousands of tests people are taking? Testing is not going to prevent you from getting COVID, what you should be doing is getting vaccinated. So at some stage, you have to consider letting people pay for those tests.” Dr. Etienne advised the Prime Minister.

She suggested that the cost incurred by the government in most instances to purchase test kits could be used in other areas in the fight against the coronavirus.

“So if your business place says that you must provide tests weekly because you’re unvaccinated, then you should go and get the test commercially because the government has provided you with vaccines…if you want to go and expose yourself then pay for it,” Dr. Etienne argued.

The PAHO official acknowledges that the vaccine does not prevent one from contracting and spreading the virus but she insists that transmissibility to a vaccinated person is much less than to an unvaccinated person.

“So if there are sufficient numbers that are vaccinated the virus will stop having susceptible people and so it will stop the transmission. As long as transmission is occurring then we can have the emergence of other variants.”

As it relates to medical conditions which may prevent someone from getting vaccinated, PAHO’S Director said, based on studies from health experts, there is a limited amount of illness which someone may suffer from which will result in their inability to get vaccinated.

She encouraged medical practitioners to educate themselves first prior to advising their patients.

“…doctors as well as nurses need to understand the virus and understand vaccines as well as what are the contraindications for those vaccines and what are the side effects for vaccines.”

She added, “if you have cancer well, except that you are on immunosuppressive therapy you should get vaccinated, if you have diabetes, hypertension DVTs (Deep Vein Thrombosis), liver disease once it’s controlled you should get vaccinated. People on renal dialysis, all of you should get vaccinated. So saying I have a medical condition so I can’t get vaccinated, that’s just stalling and vaccine hesitancy.”

Additionally, Dr Etienne further revealed that since the onset of the pandemic, there has been a decline in care for other illnesses.

She said since covid-19 care now accounts for more than half of healthcare resources a notable increase in death for other illnesses was also recorded.

“What we saw was a total reduction in access to primary care services so our immunization coverage dropped, our coverage for antenatal care, for chronic diseases and mental health…also cancers dropped because much of the care had been postponed because the ICU beds and the hospital beds were all taken up with severe covid cases.”

Dr Etienne further stressed the impact of the pandemic not only the healthcare system but the economy.

She reported a decrease in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) which is projected to be about 6.8% for this year as well as increased poverty of up to 33% in Latin America and the Caribbean.

PAHO’s Director further revealed that the pandemic has exacerbated inequity as there is an increased number of informal labor, and women, the poor and the indigenous populations are suffering the most.

Dr Etienne expressed concerns for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) ability to provide adequate care and protection for their citizens.

“I think it is important that Dominicans recognize that no government has an unending source of income and if we want our economy and our social way of life to improve and to get back to where we were, we are going to have to make some changes in our way of life. we are going to have to accept what are some of the measures that will reduce our covid rates, if not we are going to remain a stagnant economy for a long time.”

She stressed, that based on the trajectory of this pandemic, it may become endemic if all citizens do not get vaccinated and follow health protocols as the figure for herd immunity has not been determined.

Dr Etienne alluded to the fact that in some countries such as Chile and Uruguay, spikes in cases are still being reported despite their 70% vaccination rate.