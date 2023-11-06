Pinard issues call-to-action to diaspora community to invest in Dominica

Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour, Public Service Reform, Social Partnership Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development, with specific responsibility for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development, Daren Pinard has sounded an appeal to the Dominican diasporan community to invest in their home country.
Addressing the Dominicans living abroad at the 2023 Diaspora Forum, the Minister emphasized that this call to action has gained significant relevance, given the diaspora’s enormous potential to play a pivotal role in advancing the nation’s development and prosperity.
According to the member of Parliament for the Colihaut constituency, in recent years, the government of Dominica has made significant efforts to strengthen its ties with the diaspora community, through the establishment of various initiatives, such as the annual forum for returning Dominicans and outreach programs in the Caribbean, North America, and Europe.
In 2009, the government approved the diaspora manual, providing guidelines and support, while the 2010 diaspora policy facilitated and institutionalized this engagement, he revealed. Pinard stressed that the diaspora should not be viewed solely as a source of remittances as the present opportunities for meaningful contributions to the country’s development.
“Admittedly, the remittances you provide [go] a long way in providing for the well-being of your loved ones back here. However, we also see the opportunity for you to contribute meaningfully to the overall development of our beloved country, while at the same time providing you with tangible opportunities and benefits.” he said.
According to the Minister, the stability of Dominica’s economy during global recessions serves as a testament to its resilience, making it an attractive destination for investment
Investment wisdom has long encouraged diversification, he stated, pointing out that, even in strong economies, like the US, vulnerabilities exist. Pinard noted however that Dominica offers a secure investment haven, reminding diaspora members not to put “all your eggs in one basket.”
“Many of you here in this room this morning and our diaspora, in general, have surplus resources that [are] used to invest in stocks retirement funds, such as 401Ks, or real estate, and such in your host countries. However, one of the first rules of finance is the need to have a diversified portfolio…so what we’re saying is that it is recommended that you do not only invest in your host countries, we are advising you to consider investing in other countries such as Dominica.”
He continued, “For even the strongest economies like the US and the other developed economies, they are vulnerable to recessions as we have seen from time and time again. We will remember the 2008-2009 financial crisis, where the stock market and real estate crashed in the developed world. Nonetheless, here in Dominica, we didn’t see any major losses in the value of our property.
Whilst many of the international banks in the developed world went out of business, we didn’t have any banks…closed in Dominica. So, whilst we are not immune to the impact of global recessions and so on, we have seen that we can be a safe haven for investment during these difficult times.”
Pinard further posited that one of the most attractive aspects of investing in Dominica is its property market. The absence of significant property taxes ensures that property ownership remains secure, allowing investors to pay off their mortgages and enjoy full ownership, he noted. Owning property in Dominica he says is an excellent way to establish a future home and maintain financial wealth through leasing or renting.
Moreover, the Minister told the overseas-based Dominicans that the country is on the cusp of transformative change, with the construction of an international airport being a flagship project. The direct flights to Dominica he said will attract tourists, boosting various sectors, including agriculture, hospitality, transportation, and construction, offering ample opportunities for investment in which “Every aspect of our economy will benefit from the completion of the
international airport.”
As it relates to agriculture, he revealed that in his government’s quest to achieve a target of $700 million in agricultural output by 2030, the country needs significant investment in the sector. The diaspora was therefore encouraged to consider returning to farming or investing in agricultural ventures to support this initiative.
“Many of you in the diaspora have abandoned farms in Dominica. Now is a good time to consider whether it is time to get back into farming on a serious scale. Or maybe you do not have a farm in Dominica, but maybe you might want to consider buying land and starting a farm to support that initiative,” Pinard implored.
The upcoming marina in Portsmouth presents a host of business opportunities, the Minister said. A thriving marina requires a supporting ecosystem of businesses, from malls and shops to restaurants and bars. Entrepreneurs in the diaspora were therefore urged to consider business ventures that can complement this development.
In conclusion, Pinard encourages diaspora members to see Dominica as an opportunity to diversify their portfolios and align their investments with the government’s initiatives. This not only makes financial sense, he said, but also represents a patriotic commitment to the country’s progress.
“It is by building these mutually beneficial and symbiotic relationships with your homeland that we can all succeed and prosper.”
He contends that the call to invest in Dominica is not just an opportunity but a commitment to the nation’s brighter future.
“However, one of the first rules of finance is the need to have a diversified portfolio….” Pinard
That may be true, but who wants to invest money in a half dead economy? What return can an investor expect from an investment in Dominica?
Also, he talks about various initiatives the government has put in place to assist overseas Dominicans. I am not sure if he is aware, but I have heard from so many people who have ideas to invest and most attempts to contact a government ministry go unanswered.
As I have said, these guys are good at talking, but after all the hot air, nothing happens.
You are way too late, Sir. What I just read there is full of Bull. My friend returned to Dominica 🇩🇲 after spending 25 years abroad, brought his household items and a vehicle. He almost cried because of the amount he was charged to clear his vehicle. He told me, personally, that he had to choose whether to clear his household items or his vehicle. Eventually, he had to run to and fro seeking and actually begging for a little concession. And this brother has a lot to contribute to the country in terms of his education and accounting skills. It’s a shame.
How much are the Chinese charged for leaving China to put foot on our soil for the first time? You people are wicked and shameless; every one of you. So what you just spewed out in favor of continually selling Dominica is of no profit or benefit of diaspora people. So shut DFU.
Totally agree with Mash. We’re thinking of returning to Dca and looked at sending a vehicle and your customs tax is too high – what is going on?
Might as well relocate to another island
A special effect must be made to the Dominican youth in the diaspora and give them a chance to as minister pinard would say diversify and not put all there eggs in one basket. show them the Caribbean or in this case Dominica 🇩🇲 is a viable option to invest. They are the missing pieces of Dominica 🇩🇲 development get them on board. over the years association has been reluctant to involve youth causing a gap in development.
For the past 15 years I’ve been contemplating to invest in my country, but I kept on having second thoughts. How right I was, I might as well have burnt the money. Just have a look at the country: issues with pipe water, issues with a reliable electricity supply, our passport being sold to foreign criminals, the proceeds of CBI (billions of dollars) remain unaccounted for, the unacceptable crime rate, the corrupt police force (where is the PMs son), the unfair elections and the stalled reform, the poor road network, the government constructing of flats and then giving them away to supporters and young ‘girl friends’, the virtually non existing health care, the bogus construction of a new airport. You want me to go on? You know what irks me most, Sir? The smooth talk of people like you, Skerrit and Henderson trying to tell us that all is well! Let me tell all you, you think are so clever, but you are more stupid than police allows. I’ve eaten boys like you and your PM for breakfreast.
Spot on! These guys are shameless liars in a last desperate effort to save their skins. They know they are with their backs against the wall. But they don’t have the decency and stand up and admit that they messed it up big time. They all should resign immediately.
Good call but how do we do so? What we need is a mechanism by which we invest in Dominica, besides simply buying real estate and stuff like that. We don’t have a stock market for example. I’m not saying that we absolutely need to have or can sustain a stock market but what about some creative entity or persons setting up an investment fund of some kind, whereby individuals could invest/purchase shares with the profits divided annually or something like that? Diasporans would then find it easier to invest and help build Dominica that way.