Pinard issues call-to-action to diaspora community to invest in Dominica

Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour, Public Service Reform, Social Partnership Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development, with specific responsibility for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development, Daren Pinard has sounded an appeal to the Dominican diasporan community to invest in their home country.

Addressing the Dominicans living abroad at the 2023 Diaspora Forum, the Minister emphasized that this call to action has gained significant relevance, given the diaspora’s enormous potential to play a pivotal role in advancing the nation’s development and prosperity.

According to the member of Parliament for the Colihaut constituency, in recent years, the government of Dominica has made significant efforts to strengthen its ties with the diaspora community, through the establishment of various initiatives, such as the annual forum for returning Dominicans and outreach programs in the Caribbean, North America, and Europe.

In 2009, the government approved the diaspora manual, providing guidelines and support, while the 2010 diaspora policy facilitated and institutionalized this engagement, he revealed. Pinard stressed that the diaspora should not be viewed solely as a source of remittances as the present opportunities for meaningful contributions to the country’s development.

“Admittedly, the remittances you provide [go] a long way in providing for the well-being of your loved ones back here. However, we also see the opportunity for you to contribute meaningfully to the overall development of our beloved country, while at the same time providing you with tangible opportunities and benefits.” he said.

According to the Minister, the stability of Dominica’s economy during global recessions serves as a testament to its resilience, making it an attractive destination for investment

Investment wisdom has long encouraged diversification, he stated, pointing out that, even in strong economies, like the US, vulnerabilities exist. Pinard noted however that Dominica offers a secure investment haven, reminding diaspora members not to put “all your eggs in one basket.”

“Many of you here in this room this morning and our diaspora, in general, have surplus resources that [are] used to invest in stocks retirement funds, such as 401Ks, or real estate, and such in your host countries. However, one of the first rules of finance is the need to have a diversified portfolio…so what we’re saying is that it is recommended that you do not only invest in your host countries, we are advising you to consider investing in other countries such as Dominica.”

He continued, “For even the strongest economies like the US and the other developed economies, they are vulnerable to recessions as we have seen from time and time again. We will remember the 2008-2009 financial crisis, where the stock market and real estate crashed in the developed world. Nonetheless, here in Dominica, we didn’t see any major losses in the value of our property.

Whilst many of the international banks in the developed world went out of business, we didn’t have any banks…closed in Dominica. So, whilst we are not immune to the impact of global recessions and so on, we have seen that we can be a safe haven for investment during these difficult times.”

Pinard further posited that one of the most attractive aspects of investing in Dominica is its property market. The absence of significant property taxes ensures that property ownership remains secure, allowing investors to pay off their mortgages and enjoy full ownership, he noted. Owning property in Dominica he says is an excellent way to establish a future home and maintain financial wealth through leasing or renting.

Moreover, the Minister told the overseas-based Dominicans that the country is on the cusp of transformative change, with the construction of an international airport being a flagship project. The direct flights to Dominica he said will attract tourists, boosting various sectors, including agriculture, hospitality, transportation, and construction, offering ample opportunities for investment in which “Every aspect of our economy will benefit from the completion of the

international airport.”

As it relates to agriculture, he revealed that in his government’s quest to achieve a target of $700 million in agricultural output by 2030, the country needs significant investment in the sector. The diaspora was therefore encouraged to consider returning to farming or investing in agricultural ventures to support this initiative.

“Many of you in the diaspora have abandoned farms in Dominica. Now is a good time to consider whether it is time to get back into farming on a serious scale. Or maybe you do not have a farm in Dominica, but maybe you might want to consider buying land and starting a farm to support that initiative,” Pinard implored.

The upcoming marina in Portsmouth presents a host of business opportunities, the Minister said. A thriving marina requires a supporting ecosystem of businesses, from malls and shops to restaurants and bars. Entrepreneurs in the diaspora were therefore urged to consider business ventures that can complement this development.

In conclusion, Pinard encourages diaspora members to see Dominica as an opportunity to diversify their portfolios and align their investments with the government’s initiatives. This not only makes financial sense, he said, but also represents a patriotic commitment to the country’s progress.

“It is by building these mutually beneficial and symbiotic relationships with your homeland that we can all succeed and prosper.”

He contends that the call to invest in Dominica is not just an opportunity but a commitment to the nation’s brighter future.