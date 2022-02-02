Plans already in place for ‘bigger and grander’ Dominica Music Awards say organizers

Organizers of the Dominica Music Awards are satisfied with the results but say an official evaluation will soon be undertaken while plans are already in place for the staging of a “bigger and grander” Dominica Music Awards 2023,

Proprietor of Creole Heartbeat -organizers of the event- Leroy Wadix Charles says that he is satisfied with the overall results of the first show.

On January 29, the inaugural activity took place at the Goodwill Parish Hall, where over 22 awards and six special recognition awards were bestowed on several Dominicans in the music/entertainment industry.

Though Charles says the COVID-19 pandemic placed several restrictions on some of their initial plans, he revealed that he along with his team, are focusing on moving forward and celebrating the success of the event and what it meant for industry and Dominica by extension.

“We are very satisfied with the first Dominica Musical Awards. It was an extremely difficult project to pull from operating within the COVID 19 pandemic, we had to dig deep and re-strategize and really scale down the content of the show tremendously, “ he told Dominica News Online (DNO).

“We wanted to have special guest artists; we wanted all the nominees to be present with the management teams, we had to reduce the amount of hours but most importantly, we had to be coherent, with the limitations and restrictions of the health protocols. But despite all the challenges, we are satisfied that we were able to showcase and highlight

the work of the artists, DJs, musicians, entertainers, and music professionals for 2020 and 2021,” he added.

According to Charles, the team is currently open to receiving feedback from the public on ways in which they can improve the show in the coming years, and will have a formal evaluation conducted in the coming days.

“We can only move to a different level from there. We are accepting positive criticisms, accepting observations from the various specialists out there, those who are interested in entertainment in Dominic you can reach me or reach Creole heartbeat,” he urged.

The cultural ambassador went on to congratulate all of the winners and nominees, while also expressing his gratitude to all of their partners, sponsors, judges, production team and everyone else who made the night possible. He urged those involved in the entertainment industry to “continue to produce good music, and let's hope that we have really set a barometer, so we can aspire to get greater music from Dominica.”