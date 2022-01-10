PM and entourage visit sites of ongoing and proposed development projects in the south

During the course of this year, the government of Dominica is set to commence and continue construction of various major projects in the Soufriere constituency.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, along with the parliamentary representative for that constituency, Denise Charles, members of cabinet and government officials, visited the sites of several developments, some ongoing and others about to take off.

The Prime Minister said the government is embarking on housing initiatives in many communities in the south to ensure that the country’s most vulnerable citizens are provided with safe and resilient shelter.

He said new housing developments will begin this year in Scottshead and Point Michelle as well as other projects such as a new community center for Gallion which will also serve as a hurricane shelter.

Reporting on his one-on-one tour during his Annou Pale program Sunday night, Skerrit said the first phase is the Savanne-Scotts Head housing development. This development will comprise 16 homes of which 9 will be three-bedroom stand-alone homes, along with an additional 9 studio apartments.

“That is part of a first phase of a bigger project because 16 plus 9 won’t solve the problem of the housing situation in Scotts Head but it’s an important start. We’ve had to acquire in excess of seven acres for that development and we look forward to the place being advanced in the next weeks or so…to start the construction of these homes,” he added.

Palrep for the consistuency, Hon. Denise Charles expressed her excitement about the plans to build resilient homes within her constituency.

“ For the constituency especially of Scottshead who have been displaced since hurricane Maria, they have been very patient and I’m thankful for that but soon, I hope this year, we will be able to hand the first set of keys,” the prime minister stated. “We planted the master plan for the area because as I said, we acquired four acres of land, so it’s a huge undertaking. So, hopefully in the future, we’ll be able to offer lots to other families who want to build their own homes.”

The next project is said to be the Scotts Head slipway where the fishermen of the village wish to build a fish landing site to facilitate the hauling of their boats during difficult weather.

The prime minister said fishing is the main economic activity in that constituency and has given a commitment to ensure that a slipway is built so that the fisher folks can secure their vessels.

The Soufriere and Scotts Head wall repair is another project that the government is embarking on as Hurricane Maria impacted about 50 meters of the wall.

“We spent in excess of 40 million dollars building two sea walls between Scotts Head and Soufriere which is a major investment in the community, some years ago but of course, with the Hurricane Maria, there was an impact on a section of the wall which was about 50 meters and so this requires some money and we have the designs for that and I’ve given go ahead for us to have this intervention because if we do not do it now, it will cost us a lot more money because there will be further damage,” Skerrit explained.

The new health center in Soufriere is also about to open but one of the challenges is the delay in the arrival of equipment and furniture.

Charles said the project was completed and last year and health center is expected to be commissioned, “hopefully”, during the first quarter of this year. She said she has received assurances from the minister of health and, once the equipment arrives, “we will commission this health center which is greatly needed by the constituency as they are under the Roseau health district.”

The MP said a health center in the community will eliminate the cost to the residents of traveling to Roseau to receive certain health care services.

In addition to housing, Gallion has also been earmarked for a multi-purpose resource center which, according to the prime minister, can be used as a shelter for the residents, a training center for young and senior people and a place where meetings and social gatherings can be held.

“And one of the elements of this is that we intend to use all of the indigenous stones in Gallion because Gallion has skilled people who can cut the stones almost to perfection and we will be utilizing them to harvest, shape and pave the stones so when you look at the building. It will reflect the environment in Gallion and the resources that they have to enhance the aesthetics of the community but also the social life,” he stated.

Charles said the government has already commissioned an architect and a site visit has also been done with the residents who shared their vision.

“The vision is that we will build multi-purpose center with two floors. The first floor to accommodate gatherings, trainings and then the upstairs to have offices and maybe…other forms of training on the second floor and also to provide health services and then an office for administrative work,” the Parlrep revealed.

She said about 1.06 acres of land has already been acquired by the government to build the Center and to make a playing field.

As it relates to the Pointe Michel housing development, the government has committed to build 16 homes in the first phase, but according to the prime minister, more land is needed.

The proposed construction of 16 homes in Pte. Michel is part of a larger intervention in the constituency to house people in Green Valley and the wider Pointe Michel constituency, according to Skerrit.

Pointe Michel was as one of the villages severely impacted by Hurricane Maria and lost over 30 residents during the storm. Charles said, as a result, the government decided that most of the families who resided near ravines had to be relocated.

“We started with a first phase where ten homes were constructed and ten families were relocated to a safer place where they were given resilient homes,” she remarked.

Over 100 families in the constituency are still displaced and Charles asked affected families who have not yet received homes to understanding and patient as the process continues

“We have to give the priority to the families most at risk and are desperately in need of a home,” she said.