PM commits to continued friendship, 20th anniversary of China-Dominica diplomatic ties

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said he is committed to fostering partnership with the People’s Republic of China and to exploring new avenues for collaboration, building upon the solid foundation Dominica has established over the past two decades.

He was addressing a reception for the 20th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Commonwealth of Dominica and the People’s Republic of China held at the Chinese Embassy in Morne Daniel on Wednesday.

In 2004, when the two countries established diplomatic ties, according to him, they embarked on a journey of shared visions and aspirations.

“As Prime Minister of Dominica I am committed to fostering this partnership, exploring new avenues for collaboration and building upon the solid foundation we had established over the past two decades,” Mr. Skerrit said.

He continued, “Today we will continue to strive towards a future that brings prosperity, peace, and progress, not only to our nation but to the world at large.”

He added, “As we celebrate today let us also renew our commitment to this extraordinary friendship and relationship and look forward to a future brimming with possibilities.”

According to Prime Minister Skerrit, he is filled with immense pride and gratitude as he reflects on the vast expanse of achievements both countries have unlocked together.

“Our partnership has been a beacon of development, progress, and resilience, lighting the path for countless Dominicans and setting a precedent for international cooperation,” he stated.

He noted that as Prime Minister he made a decision to recognize that there is one China, The People’s Republic of China.

“I did so with our national interest at the center of this important alliance and of course our respect for international law,” Mr. Skerrit stated. “I felt then that our foreign policy should seamlessly align with our domestic policies, with the goal being to secure better and more progressive lives for all of us.”

In fact, he said with no fear of contradiction that the bold decision he made in 2004 has been rewarded one hundred-fold.

He also mentioned that there is no doubt that the cultural and economic cooperation between the People’s Republic of China and the Commonwealth of Dominica nurtured over these 20 years has borne significant, tangible benefits for the Dominican people.

As far as projects are concerned, Prime Minister Skerrit revealed that a number of these projects were funded by China and have transformed the landscape of Dominica, “and are enhancing the well-being of the Dominican people.”

“The commitment to improving our nation’s infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, and education speaks volumes of the shared goals and mutual respect that characterize our relation with China,” he noted.

Mr. Skerrit also pointed out that the solidarity and support extended by China in the wake of Hurricane Maria and the COVID-19 pandemic were unparalleled.

Meanwhile, he said that as Dominica faced one of the most challenging periods of its history China was among the first to offer a helping hand, playing a pivotal role in Dominica’s recovery and rebuilding efforts.

“We envision that Dominica-China relations will be defined by even more significant achievements, deeper cooperation, and a stronger friendship that would resonate through generations,” he affirmed. “Dominica will always support the one-China principle and reject actions that attempt to denigrate China’s efforts to enhance global development, peace, and security.”

Mr. Skerrit promised that Dominica will play its part in the eventual, peaceful reunification of the whole of China.

He extended his heartfelt gratitude to the President of China Xi Jinping, The Government and the People of the People’s Republic of China, and all who have served in Dominica over the past 20 years.