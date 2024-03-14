PM commits to continued friendship, 20th anniversary of China-Dominica diplomatic ties

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said he is committed to fostering partnership with the People’s Republic of China and to exploring new avenues for collaboration, building upon the solid foundation Dominica has established over the past two decades.
He was addressing a reception for the 20th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Commonwealth of Dominica and the People’s Republic of China held at the Chinese Embassy in Morne Daniel on Wednesday.
In 2004, when the two countries established diplomatic ties, according to him, they embarked on a journey of shared visions and aspirations.
“As Prime Minister of Dominica I am committed to fostering this partnership, exploring new avenues for collaboration and building upon the solid foundation we had established over the past two decades,” Mr. Skerrit said.
He continued, “Today we will continue to strive towards a future that brings prosperity, peace, and progress, not only to our nation but to the world at large.”
He added, “As we celebrate today let us also renew our commitment to this extraordinary friendship and relationship and look forward to a future brimming with possibilities.”
According to Prime Minister Skerrit, he is filled with immense pride and gratitude as he reflects on the vast expanse of achievements both countries have unlocked together.
“Our partnership has been a beacon of development, progress, and resilience, lighting the path for countless Dominicans and setting a precedent for international cooperation,” he stated.
He noted that as Prime Minister he made a decision to recognize that there is one China, The People’s Republic of China.
“I did so with our national interest at the center of this important alliance and of course our respect for international law,” Mr. Skerrit stated. “I felt then that our foreign policy should seamlessly align with our domestic policies, with the goal being to secure better and more progressive lives for all of us.”
In fact, he said with no fear of contradiction that the bold decision he made in 2004 has been rewarded one hundred-fold.
He also mentioned that there is no doubt that the cultural and economic cooperation between the People’s Republic of China and the Commonwealth of Dominica nurtured over these 20 years has borne significant, tangible benefits for the Dominican people.
As far as projects are concerned, Prime Minister Skerrit revealed that a number of these projects were funded by China and have transformed the landscape of Dominica, “and are enhancing the well-being of the Dominican people.”
“The commitment to improving our nation’s infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, and education speaks volumes of the shared goals and mutual respect that characterize our relation with China,” he noted.
Mr. Skerrit also pointed out that the solidarity and support extended by China in the wake of Hurricane Maria and the COVID-19 pandemic were unparalleled.
Meanwhile, he said that as Dominica faced one of the most challenging periods of its history China was among the first to offer a helping hand, playing a pivotal role in Dominica’s recovery and rebuilding efforts.
“We envision that Dominica-China relations will be defined by even more significant achievements, deeper cooperation, and a stronger friendship that would resonate through generations,” he affirmed. “Dominica will always support the one-China principle and reject actions that attempt to denigrate China’s efforts to enhance global development, peace, and security.”
Mr. Skerrit promised that Dominica will play its part in the eventual, peaceful reunification of the whole of China.
He extended his heartfelt gratitude to the President of China Xi Jinping, The Government and the People of the People’s Republic of China, and all who have served in Dominica over the past 20 years.
11 Comments
At what point will we be privy to the agreement with China?
It’s simple we always voting with China in the UN so basically we are China’s puppet when they say jump, we must reply how high
The saddest and most one-sided friendship in our history.
If that relationship from PRChina is termed friendship, thank God we have no other known or imperceptible enemies.
In this “friendship” we are led into re-colonization, apartheid and destruction of national fabric, pride and nationalism by one we elect to lead this country.
When we refer to that relationship as friendship, the blood and sweat of our freedom and independence fighters and abolitionists like Bala, E.O. Le Blanc, PJ, Eugenia Charles, Rosie Douglas and Pierre Charles are being desecrated in our face.
With this friendship or rather “Frienemyship” what is the point of African Liberation day in May or Emancipations day in August? PRC’s Xi has opening said that their intent is colonization. It has started already under what appears to be the “paid” facilitation and supervision of our elected traitor.
Skerrit i have absolutely no problem with the Dominica-China relationship, because China is a global super power and most countries of the world are friendly to China. My problem is with your lies, trickery, chicanery, deceit, deception and of course your evilness and wickedness. The relationship is lop sided, 99.999% in favour of China. You mean you are so stupid you can’t see that? Was that agreed upon in the MOU Skerrit? Don’t you feel guilty and hurt that major infrastructural projects done by China has 0% multiplier effect on our stagnated and tanking economy? Why should China benefit so much? For a relationship to flourish there must be reciprocity. We don’t have it Skerrit. China gets everything. With 26 ministers you all cant think of ways to do things better?
Man you are such an evil disciple. OMG!
Skerrit should tell us how much the Chinese pays him to protect their interest above the interest of us as a nation! this man has basically handed our country to these Chinese.
Does anyone remember Baghdad Bob? Google can help. One had to admire his resilience and creative imagination.
It looks like we have already been sold. The takeover is very insidious, but the tentacles are now appearing everywhere. Looks like we are slowly but surely becoming a province of a great foreign power. We may be forced to start learning Cantonese because it may soon be the new national language ( Does the name “Confucius Institute” ring any bells?) Remember the old adage says, he who pays the fiddler, calls the tune.
This China economics bilateral relationship is a farce. Roosevelt is re-colonizing Dominica only this time to China.
Roosevelt’s dealings with China have reduced Dominicans to beggars. He begs for roads, schools, grants, vehicles, I mean everything.
This man’s legacy is one of corruption, greed and mendicancy. Dominicans now are born begging, live begging and will die begging.
Oh this once proud and self-reliant people, how far you have fallen!
20 years of diplomatic relations with China, and this PM still refuses to show the MOU he signed with China. What does he want to hide?