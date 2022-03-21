PM confident that agriculture can contribute 700 million dollars to Dominica’s economy by 2030

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has expressed confidence in his government’s target of a 700 million dollar economic return from the agricultural sector within the next eight years.

During a Value Chain Stakeholder Consultation held last week at the Goodwill Parish Hall, Skerrit stated that currently, agriculture in Dominica contributes approximately $230 million to the economy based on figures from the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB).

However, he said his government plans to keep growing the sector to a level where it can triple that amount by 2030.

While he notes that there may be some who may feel that this is over-ambitious, he feels confident that with a concerted effort and “coordinated approach of all stakeholders working in unison and focusing on that,” this can be achieved before the 2030 deadline.

As to how this will be accomplished, the Prime Minister who is also the Minister for Finance, disclosed that the government will assist those in the sector to increase their productive capacity and efficiency by incentivizing more women and young people to get involved in agriculture as a full-time profession.

“There is money to be made from the sector. If the approach is business-like, returns on the sale of agricultural produce can range in the millions on a monthly basis. There is also the constant need for innovation in agriculture. Farmers must keep adapting to extreme climate and weather patterns and find new ways to increase their yields from the land,” he said.

Skerrit also pledged, on behalf of his government, to help local farmers improve efficiency through the application of technology to include farm automation, digitalization, and other more familiar methods such as hydroponics, crop rotation and greenhouse technologies.

He further announced that the government will continue its support of farmers through the provision of financial support, equipment and supplies and the construction of farm access roads.

“As we speak, contracts totaling in excess of $22 million have been contracted to improve farm access roads in many communities across Dominica,” the Prime Minister stated. “We will take action to further penetrate the regional market and increase the sale of Dominican products to our sister islands. We are doing well with the sale of ground provisions, such as Dasheen and sweet potatoes and yams, as well as plantain. But there is potential for a vast increase in the sale of Dominican produce abroad.”

He reported that the government will establish an agri-marketing arm with the Ministry of Trade and Enterprise Development, In the mould of Discover Dominica Authority which is a marketing agency for tourism, to seek additional markets and promote the sale of Dominican produce in the region and further afield.

“The agency will take a focused approach to corner the market and ensure a steady flow of agricultural produce for sale abroad,” he announced.

Skerrit also highlighted the establishment of the Agricultural Development Authority which will have as its mandate, the linking of production to market to research and development. The agency will comprise both public and private sector interests.

“My view is that this agency will coordinate all aspects of production and marketing and also oversee technology introduction and adaptation, plans propagation and financing to support the commercialization of agricultural production, and agribusiness,” he said.

The head of government stressed that the construction of an international airport will allow stakeholders in the sector to expand their international market reach to satisfy the demand which will be created by increased air access.

He promised that his government will encourage diversification into non-traditional high-value fruits and vegetables, such as cantaloupes, strawberry, blueberry, bell peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, and many others.

As part of his administration’s initiative to target young and middle-age professionals into the sector, Skerrit revealed that government will provide an amount of land, greenhouses, planting material, an irrigation system and labour for six months.

He is hopeful that participants will manage this venture through a cooperative or company in an organized way, which guarantees maximum return on investment, youth employment and Food and Nutritional Security.

“For our part, in addition to all the facilities provided for startup, we will assist you to access buyers and new markets. This is my commitment to you. And as we are doing with our discussion on the value chain today, my office will organize a similar conversation in the coming weeks with those of you who are interested,” he said.

And so you can expect us to step up our marketing campaign not only to find sales for your product but also to remove the stigma that agriculture is for poor rural folks. Those of us who own and operate farms know this is far from the truth, Skerrit added.

He cautioned that if agriculture is to be seen as a means to earn substantial income, then it must be approached with diligence, and a willingness to work hard.