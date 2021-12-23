PM Skerrit announces planned community development and road construction in vicinity of Thibaud and Paix Bouche

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit in collaboration with the ministry of public works has announced that road construction and community development in the vicinity of Thibaud and Paix Bouche will commence in the near future.

Government will realign a section of road in Thibaud to allow for the safe passage of heavy vehicles and equipment to other communities as well as the commencement on the Marmiton Farm Access Road in the heights of Paix Bouche and the clearance of access roads to begin home construction in Paix Bouche.

During a one-on-one tour by the prime minister to these communities on Friday, Skerrit said the first instance is to look at the realignment of a section of the road in Morne Savon which is village in Thibaud.

He said the whole intention is to see how the government can realign the road to allow for a container truck to be able to get beyond Thibaud and into Vieille Case.

“The ministry had done a design, based on surveys and from my lament standpoint, I thought that it would not have satisfied the objective and they agreed eventually and decided to go back to the field to do a re-review and to seek to get to a realignment,” The PM noted.

He said the ministry then came up with realignment and by going on the filed they recognized that the realignment could become even shorter than what was originally proposed.

“And so they’re going to go back to the drawing board and to see whether what which is suggested is plausible. It’s an important piece of road. That’s the only section of the road between Blenheim and Penville that have been addressed because of the tarring and of course, the elevations of that particular section of the road.”

The PM further mandated that by January 2022, a retaining wall needs to be done as well as the reconstruction of a culvert in the community.

Meantime, the government also visited a farm access road in Paix bouche which leads to the plantation of about 26 diversified farmers including livestock farmers.

The visit consisted of the identification of key issues confronting the farmers in relations to the access road including clearing and reinstatement. The PM said these improvements will enhance better mobility to their farms.

“We’ve directed that we’ll move as early as next week to engage in the first phase which is clearing of the road, the reinstatement of earth drains and in the second assessment will be done in regards to the surfacing where we need to do some new road surfacing. We took the opportunity to engage the famers on other issues confronting them and have agreed to set up a meeting with them in the nearest Future.”

Also, in Paix Bouche, the ministry has given directions on improving the access to a place called Moore Park, which includes land the government acquired many years ago to allow expansion for housing for 16 residents.

“In the last five or six years we have subdivided that portion of land into lots and so we’ll be moving as early as this weekend, to start clearing the access roads and to seek to clear the portion of land where we will be building as a first phase, 16 resilient homes for the residents of Paix Bouche.”

The ministry is also working on several interventions with retaining walls in the community because of prominent soil erosion.