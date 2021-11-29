PM Skerrit holds virtual meeting with Dominica entertainers

Prime Minister, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit, has called for the formation of a working group of Dominican

entertainers to chart the way forward for the industry, following a virtual discussion held on Saturday, November 27.

Over 50 entertainment practitioners, including musicians, DJs, promoters, producers and sound engineers, met with the Prime Minister and other Cabinet Ministers to register their concerns over a slowdown in entertainment activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting was organized by the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA).

Participants proposed the hosting of virtual events, “Vaccine Bubble” live events, easier access to funding and concessions, and the creation of long-term revenue streams through music royalties and licensing.

Mr. Skerrit told the entertainers the working group will seek practical solutions to the challenges they now face and make recommendations to Government to “create an environment and opportunities so that the music industry can be engaged, notwithstanding the pandemic.”

“It’s a matter for us to put all of those ideas down, assess and analyze them and to determine what are our immediate, medium and long-term priorities. I believe that musicians and artistes need to meet to discuss issues which confront the industry and to come up with a coherent and constructive proposal to myself and the Government for consideration,” Mr. Skerrit said.

He said Government will consider recommendations for duty-free concessions on music equipment and the creation of training opportunities for musicians and other practitioners to improve their craft. Paid internships for entertainers are also on the cards as part of programmes being developed by the Ministry of the Digital Economy.

The Prime Minister reiterated calls for the Dominican entertainers to operate professionally within an organized, representative body. He said Government was prepared to invest in the development of the music industry and welcomed the opportunity to work with local entertainers to advance their

interests.

The working group is expected to be in place within the week and a follow-up meeting to define its structure and mandate is tentatively set for later this week.