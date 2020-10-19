Prosecution’s case in murder trial of Rodman Lewis enters second week

The trial of Rodman Moses Lewis for murder has entered its second week at the High Court in Dominica before a five-man, four-woman jury.

Lewis, who is accused of the 3 November, 2015, murder of his ex-girlfriend and child’s mother, Tricia Riviere, pleaded not guilty to the crime at his arraignment on September 22, 2020.

The prosecution’s case is led by State Attorney, Sherma Dalrymple, assisted by the Director of Prosecution Prosecution (DPP) Evelina Baptiste. The presiding judge is Justice Wynante Adrien-Roberts.

The trial started on October 6 and by October 14, nine of the 18 witnesses expected to testify for the prosecution had taken the stand. The state’s key witness, Alana Jno. Baptiste Mitchell, was the first t testify.

Jno. Baptiste Mitchell who was the best friend of the deceased, told the court that the accused and her friend were in a relationship for 9 years but separated in August 2015 because of a physical fight.

She said she lived with her friend in Stockfarm and on November 3, 2015, while she was at the residence of her mother in Goodwill, she received a message from Lewis saying that he was still in love with Tricia and although he was trying to get over her, “it was hard.”

She said they spoke for a few minutes and later that day at about 2:00 p.m. she messaged him to ask if he could assist her in carrying some bags and her daughter to Stockfarm from her mother’s house. He agreed but stated he did not want to see Tricia.

On arrival at Cherry Lane, the state’s witness said she told Rodman that she would take her bags from there based on their earlier conversation but he said it was no problem and would assist her to her home at the Simon Bolivar Housing Scheme.

Mitchell said that upon their arrival at the house, they met Tricia on the porch with her son and she, Mitchell greeted her and she responded but did not answer the accused.

Mitchell added that she went to her room and heard the accused and deceased speaking softly but later, she heard two “bangs” and thereafter what sounded like Tricia calling for help.

She said she ran to the kitchen and saw Tricia on the floor whilst her daughter and the deceased son looked on.

She said the accused was stomping on Tricia’s face with his right foot several times. Mitchell noted that blood from the deceased splashed everywhere including on the accused, herself and the children.

The deceased’s best friend said her efforts to pull Rodman away proved futile as he appeared very angry, so she ran out with her child, screaming.

In the cross examination which followed during the two days, Defence Attorney, Anthony Commodore told Mitchell that she was not speaking the truth and asked her whether a voice note she taped of the deceased in August 2015 which she sent to Rodman could have been responsible for the troubles which occurred.

However, Mitchell stated that she had apologized to her best friend and they had moved past the situation.

Commodore further questioned her on her decision to call the accused for assistance rather than her boyfriend who owned two vehicles, but she said she could not find him at the time.

Megan Scotland, the mother of the deceased, took the witness stand and told the Court that she had left home early that morning for work and some time during the day she received a call from the accused saying he was still in love with her daughter.

She said the conversation did not last long since she was at work however, later in the day she received a call from a co-worker and was forced to make her way home early.

Scotland said on arrival at her home in Stockfarm, she met the accused lying on a chair in the living room and asked him for her daughter but he did not reply so she went in search of her.

Upon her return to the living room, she questioned Lewis further on Tricia’s whereabouts and he replied “mammy she is dead.”

She said he then told her, “Tricia is in the kitchen” so she entered and saw her daughter lying dead on the floor. According to her, she was shocked and traumatized and immediately left the house and went outside.

Another state witness, retired mental health nurse, Perseus Thomas, told the Court he was at the home of his friend Sylvester Jno. Baptiste when a lady came screaming calling for help saying, “Tricia is dying.”

He said he and his friend left for the house and on arrival they saw the accused on his cell saying, “Mammy, I finish her, I kill Tricia.”

Thomas said he followed his friend to the kitchen and saw the deceased lying on the floor, her face disfigured with blood coming from her nose and mouth as she gasped for breath.

The state witness said he was shocked and traumatized and left with his hand on his head but defense counsel Commodore told Thomas he was surprised that as a nurse for 37 years, he did nothing to assist the deceased. However, Thomas responded that he is not supposed to deal with certain medical situations without a doctor.

Dr. Lynora Fevrier Drigo, who examined the deceased, told the court that she met Mitchell lying on the floor with a large pool of dark blood under her head. She said there was also a large wound to the left side of her forehead.

Among the three witnesses who testified on October 14, was Daniel Riviere, the brother of the deceased. In an emotional testimony which caused the Court to rise for a few minutes, he stated that on arrival at the scene, he was not allowed to enter the home.

One week later he said–November 10– he visited the morgue where he identified the body of his sister.

Retired Inspector of Police, Roy Pascal, said on the day in question, he was getting ready to attend the National Cultural Gala when he heard what sounded like a female screaming from the top of her voice for a few seconds.

After he had finished his shower, he peeped outside his window and saw his neighbor Sylvester Jno. Baptiste talking to someone. He observed him for a few seconds then saw a young lady with a baby on her side grab the hand of a toddler.

Pascal said he continued his preparation but before making his way to town he inquired of Thomas what had happened, who then directed him to the home where the incident had occurred.

Pascal said he entered the porch and said good afternoon but did not get a response. The front door was slightly open so he looked in and repeated his greeting. He said the accused then emerged from a bedroom.

Pascal then told Lewis that he heard that something had happened and according to the retired officer, Lewis Rodman pointed to the kitchen and said, “look she down there, she out of it, she gone.”

Pascal told the Court that the accused further stated, “I did it. I hit her on her head. We had an argument and I lose it.”

Pascal said upon entry into the kitchen he saw the body of Tricia motionless on the floor with a laceration to her head and her face appeared to be flattened “as if it was sunk in.” He said he also saw two 20 pound cylinders, one near the head of the deceased and another on the southern ward of the kitchen which appeared to have blood on it. After making these observations, he returned to the living room where he placed a call to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and informed WPC James about the incident.

Pascal then informed the accused that he was arresting him on suspicion of murder and cautioned him. According to him, Lewis shrugged his shoulders and replied, “it happen already.”

Pascal said he further informed Lewis that CID personnel were on their way and he responded, “Yeah I know; it happen already. I know is from the green uniform to the blue.” Pascal said he then questioned Lewis who told him he was a prison officer.

The accused then asked to make a call to his mother which the officer granted. Pascal told the court that from that conversation, he heard the defendant say, “Tricia gone; she not coming back. I hit her. She on the floor and she not moving. We got into an argument and I just lose it. I hit her on her head until she stop moving.”

Another of the state’s witnesses, police officer, Corporal Naford Joseph who resides in the area, said he received a call with “certain information” and arrived on the scene shortly after Pascal.

He told the court that while they were awaiting the arrival of personnel from the CID, the father of the deceased was also allowed to enter the home.

Joseph said that when the father saw what had happened, he became angry and had to be subdued by the two police officers and a prison officer.