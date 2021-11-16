Protest in Antigua against vaccination for children 12 and over

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 at 5:42 PM
Antiguans protesting the government’s policy on the vaccination of children on Nov 16, 2021

Over 300 residents in Antigua and Barbuda demonstrated against the government’s vaccination policy for children 12 years and older today.

Parents, as well as students, gathered outside the Ministry of Education Headquarters from as early as 7:30 this morning.

The Cabinet says that it does not intend to renege on its policy of having only vaccinated students on school compounds.

According to the Gaston Browne administration’s mandate, any secondary school student who has failed to receive the Covid-19 vaccine by this date shall not enter onto the premises of their Schools on Thursday November 11 2021, until vaccinated.

“They are a bunch of wicked devils. So, my child won’t get an education because I refuse to have him vaccinated?”, one woman cried while speaking to reporters in the street.

Franz DeFreitas, the United Progressive Party (UPP) Candidate for St. John’s City South lead the protest

He said the Covid pandemic had already taken away almost two years from the student’s education.

“The policy is terrible. We have decided that we have had too much oppression, discrimination and no action by the ministry to educate our students.”

According to the government in St Johns, achieving herd immunity within the secondary schools is a lawful objective intended to keep all students, teachers and staff safe.

“The law requires that parents prepare their children to attend schools. Getting their sons and daughters who are 12 years and older vaccinated, and eligible to attend secondary schools, is the responsibility of parents,” the government said in a statement.

