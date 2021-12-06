Roseau North MP back on parliamentary payroll; Speaker threatens to tighten scrutiny of MPs

Member of Parliament (MP) for Roseau North constituency, Danny Lugay went home with a full pay packet for November four months after a decision was taken to withhold his parliamentary income but in announcing the reinstatement of Lugay’s salary, the Speaker of the House, Joseph Isaac, threatened to tighten his scrutiny of MPs’ behaviour in the House.

On July 29, 2021, Isaac ordered the removal from the House, of opposition members who were protesting a motion passed by the government side to limit the Opposition Leader’s response to the Prime Minister’s budget to only 30 minutes.

The government members and the Speaker argued that since Linton was not present for the Prime Minister’s budget presentation, the two hours response time that was previously allocated to him, had to be withdrawn.

However, opposition MPs insisted that Linton should not be punished for taking the same action as the Prime Minister who has never been present during the Opposition Leader’s budget response.

After the matter came to a head, with the opposition parliamentarians ignoring the Speaker’s request to take their seats, Isaac called on Sergeant of Arms to evict the protesting MPs from the House. Although all Opposition members were thrown out on that day, the Speaker said they could return the following day with the exception of Lugay, who had to be physically removed from the building.

The Roseau North MP was later informed via a letter from Clerk of the House, that a decision had been taken to suspend his wages in accordance with Standing order 50:(3) (C).

Following that decision which he labeled “vindictive and wicked”, Lugay, who is the first MP to have such action taken against him, said he was seeking legal advice as he believed that the constitution makes provision for the protection of a parliamentarian’s salary. The matter, however, never reached the courtroom.

At the Second Meeting of the Second Session of the Tenth Parliament last week, the Speaker informed members of the House that Lugay would start receiving his wage retroactively from the start of November 2021.

“Members received their notice on the15th of November about the sitting and although, based on the rule, we should have prorated payment of his salary from the 15th of November I said no, let us start it from the 1st of November…because we understand the situation,” Isaac explained.

His concession to the Roseau North MP notwithstanding, the Speaker cautioned parliamentarians to ensure that they execute their right to strategize within the ambit of the rules of the House.

“Your strategy cannot be a punishment to yourself and then after your strategy fails or action has to be taken based on the rules, members go on the radio station in a big discussion and debate not referring to the rules but condemning decisions and putting members of this Honorable House in disgrace in the eyes of the public,” Isaac stated.

He said at the next meeting of the privileges committee, new disciplinary measures will be discussed for parliamentarians who bring the House into a state of disrepute, not only at a sitting, but in the public domain.

The Speaker sought to demarcate the line between a parliamentarian’s right to speak on any platform of his or her choice and taking of matters being debated in the House on the radio, “calling Members of the Honourable House corrupt and all bad names…”

Isaac added, “Members have to take their responsibilities seriously. We cannot be paid by the State to represent the people we said voted for us and when we are supposed to be in this Honorable House or on committees to do the work we are doing or taking actions that affect the work of the Honorable House.”

“So we’re going to go strictly based on the Standing Orders and I will be ruling without fear or favour based on the oath I took,” Isaac avowed.