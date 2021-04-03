‘ROSIE DOUGLAS: Fearless Fighter for Freedom’ by Dr. Irving André, launched today

Dr. Irving André launches his latest book today, Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Dominica’s fifth Prime Minister, Roosevelt “Rosie” Douglas, who died on October 1, 2000 after a mere eight months in office, marched boldly and purposefully through the corridors of history, leaving an indelible imprint on the landscape of Canada, Ireland, Africa, the Caribbean and Dominica. Rosie’s daring, charisma, self-deprecating humour, generosity and humility transported him to heights which someone, even with his privileged background, could not have envisioned.

The signposts of his life are well known; departure to Canada in 1961 to study agriculture at what became the University of Guelph, attendance at McGill University, the incident at Sir George Williams University in February 1969, his subsequent conviction, incarceration, deportation and in many respects, his “political resurrection” in Libya and then Dominica.

This biography delves beneath these signposts to reveal the quintessential Rosie and the extraordinary qualities and activities that collectively made him the most important Pan Africanist leader of his generation.

In the video below, Dr. André talks about the book.