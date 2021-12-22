Rubis robbers escape with over $8,000 in cash; police in search of two suspects

Wednesday, December 22nd, 2021
Rubis gas station at Jimmit

The police are in search of two individuals who robbed the Rubis gas station situated in Jimmit.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Davidson Valarie reported that the police are conducting investigations into the robbery which took place on December 18, 2021 about 8:00 p.m.

In a now viral video, the two robbers are seen holding employees at gunpoint during  the incident.

Valarie said the two armed, masked men entered the premises, accosted the workers and stole from the business place EC$8,700.00 and thereafter made good their escape with their loot.

“We are appealing to the public to assist with any information that could lead to the identification and apprehension of the two assailants,” he urged during a media briefing.

The Assistant Commissioner further stated that no employees were injured during the committing of the offense but appealed to security officers to be more vigilant while on duty.

“That is of concern because we really want our  security officers to be on the alert and to report persons who are lurking around and who are making the observations with intent to come into the business places to commit offenses.”

He added, “So if you are a security officer or a member of staff and you are at the gasoline station and you notice that there are persons inquiring or persons are walking around  suspiciously, you should quickly inform the police so that the police can come on the ground and we can make our own observations, do inquiries, and do the necessary alerts in event there is an intention to rob the station.”

Valarie also pleaded with owners of business establishments to ensure that their security officers are properly briefed while ensuring that their security system and structure is in place to help prevent theft and burglary and also robberies at their business places especially during the Christmas season.

