Salisbury’s Chalika Vidal is new opposition senator

Chalika Vidal of Salisbury has now joined the team of opposition senators.

Ms. Vidal who is 24-years-old took her oath during Parliament today and was sworn in by Speaker of the House of Assembly, Joseph Isaac.

She replaces former Senator Sean Douglas following a move by Opposition Leader Jesma Paul-Victor last year to remove Douglas from his position.

The rift between Paul-Victor and Douglas suggested a perceptible lack of trust. The opposition leader revealed that her decision was the result of weeks of thoughtful contemplation aimed at safeguarding the “dignity and credibility of our democratic governance processes from individual excesses.”

The public became aware of this decision when Paul-Victor penned a letter to Her Excellency Sylvanie Burton, the President of Dominica, on November 6, 2023, formally requesting the immediate revocation of Senator Douglas’s appointment.

Meanwhile, Opposition Senator, Delbert Paris said he believes that Vidal has what it takes and is up to the task of representing her people well.

Vidal’s biography, presented by the Division of Culture during her participation in the 2023 Miss Wob Dwiyet competition, stated that she began her educational journey at the Salisbury Primary School where she developed her love for culture by being a member of the school’s cultural dance group. She then went on to the Isaiah Thomas Secondary School where she graduated in 2018 on the honor’s list and as Student of the Year.

At the end of her high school career, she pursued an Associate’s Degree in Economics and Psychology at the Dominica State College. While at the Dominica State College, she was very active in extracurricular activities where she held the positions of President of the Environmental Club (2019), Former PRO of Dominica State College Student Government Association (2019), and former member of the Dominica State Debate Club (2019).

Ms. Vidal is described as a very humble, energetic, and community-oriented individual who enjoys doing voluntary work and community involvement projects. She is currently a member of the Salisbury Sports Committee.

Her hobbies are listed as dancing, reading, and engaging in public speaking activities.

Vidal plans to further her education in Marketing and Communication and she also hopes to continue being an exemplary role model and to participate in additional cultural activities.