Secret Bay continues to impress internationally

Secret Bay continues to make headlines as reviews and accolades pour in, praising the luxury resort’s ability to provide guests from all over the world with sustainable, luxurious lodgings.

The resort continues to be known as a one-of-a-kind Caribbean experience as a private refuge within the jungle that brings to life the rich island culture mixed with six-star hospitality.

Secret Bay is included in American Airlines’ widely circulated travel book, American Way, as a popular spot for open-air leisure. The publication writes: “For remote relaxation, you can’t beat the 10 sumptuous villas at Secret Bay.” The article also discusses how visitors may take advantage of any of the services from their in-villa ‘outdoor terrace, which offers a panoramic view of the Caribbean Sea.

It was also mentioned in the Boston Globe, one of the major newspapers in the United States, as a growing destination for private ‘vaxications’ among vaccinated family and friend ‘pods.’ The Boston Globe reports on an increase in demand for private excursions following the vaccination distribution, highlighting Secret Bay as a hidden sanctuary.

In their piece titled “The world’s most breathtaking clifftop hotels,” CNN Travel ranks Secret Bay first. The all-villa rainforest resort, perched on a high promontory, is highlighted in the newspaper as one of the most desired stays in the world.

Secret Bay was the first to be recognized in Forbes’ list of 9 beautiful villas accompanied with Relais & Chateaux food and service. The newspaper highlights the jungle resort’s Zabuco Honeymoon Villa I, describing it as a “romantic, one-bedroom hideaway” with 180-degree views of the Caribbean Sea and mountains.

Dominica is featured in Hello magazine as a slice of paradise, with Secret Bay as an ideal hotel on the island. Secret Bay is praised in the article for its unique romantic location and Caribbean Sea cliffside background.

Secret Bay is named the #1 Hotel in the vanguard of sustainability and encompasses the essence of Caribbean luxury in Essence’s 8 Over-The-Top Suites Around The Caribbean To Inspire Your Wanderlust.

The Caribbean Journal also released their official The Cool List: The 10 Coolest Caribbean Hotels for 2021, which ranked Secret Bay first. From vast internal areas to breathtaking plunge pools (and on-call concierges), it’s a striking picture of what Caribbean hospitality may be, according to the article.

Other famous magazines and websites such as Robb Report, Lonely Planet, Irish Tatler, House Beautiful, Cosmopolitan, Condé Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure all spoke highly about the resort and most ranked it in their top 10 list.