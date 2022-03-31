Senior Women Vice captain appeals for public’s support as Dominica takes on Turks and Caicos

Vice-Captain of the Dominica Senior Women’s National Team, Britney Stoute, has called on the Dominican public to come out and show their support to the women when they take on Turks and Caicos in the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday.

Dominica is set to host the ladies of Turks and Caicos at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium on April 6, 2022.

“You guys saw Trinidad, right? You know they play and we stood our grounds. I mean they wanted to give us [Dominica] eight, that’s what they wanted to give us and we fought, we gave it our all,” Stoute stated. “So guys, please come out and support the ladies. There are newcomers there as well; they are eager, they are hungry. We are all hungry and we are thirsty for this win. We want your support.”

She stressed that spectator support is “extremely critical” to the team’s performance.

“Sometimes many people don’t understand if we don’t have the support of the audience [spectators], it is very hard for us to do it on our own and all the negativity we have outside there it doesn’t help us. We need you guys; please come and support us.”

The national team is currently in training as they go in search of their first win in Group F against the Turks and Caicos Women.

The team suffered two defeats in round one – against Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago respectively – and will be hoping for greater fortunes in their round two matches against Turks and Caicos Islands on April 06th and Nicaragua on April 12th..

Dominica seats 4th in the 5-team table with 0 points and Turks and Caicos are at the bottom, also with 0 points.