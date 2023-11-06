Severe flooding in Kalinago Territory results in major road damage, two landslides

The Meteorological Office issued a flood warning for Dominica, associated with moisture and instability on Sunday, November 5. The eastern coast was mostly affected by that trough system which caused damage to road structures and houses in the Kalinago Territory. The trough system caused severe damage to communities on the eastern coast of Dominica.

The Kalinago Territory, Atkinson, and Antrizle got the brunt of the impact. It rained continuously for four hours causing landslides, rock falls, and the washing away of the main road making it impossible for small vehicles to travel in that area last night. Today, vehicular traffic has resumed on the road, but motorists must exercise caution. Meanwhile, people traveling to Atkinson from the north were also left stranded and had to abandon their vehicles and walk to their homes.

There were two major landslides in Crayfish River due to heavy rainfall. One of the slides occurred approximately ten feet away from one private residence, a situation that occurred as a result of the road rehabilitation and expansion program in the Kalinago Territory.

Though the house is compromised, and urgent intervention is needed to save the structure, the occupant of the house, Mr. Paris said, “No one in authority has yet to approach me to have a discussion. My fear right now is, if we get more rain, there is a strong possibility of another landslide and the house would go with it”.

The hope is that the authorities can address quickly the current situation in the Kalinago Territory and bring some relief to the people.