SMSS long-serving principal replaced by one of Dominica’s youngest

Educator of 15 year years, Miss Hollianne Defoe, has taken over at the helm of one of Dominica’s long-serving learning institutions, the St Martin Secondary School

Defoe, one of the youngest individuals to assume the role of principal in the secondary schools in Dominica, stepped into the seat made vacant as Ms Andra Christian bid farewell to the school she had headed for nearly three decades.

Christian who has dedicated 48 years of her life to education- serving as the distinguished Principal of the SMSS for the past 26 years- retired from the education sector last month.

As for her replacement, Miss Defoe is no stranger to the SMSS, having served there as a teacher, and a dedicated team player for the majority of her adult life.

She has served as Mathematics and Science Teacher, Class Teacher, and Head of the Mathematics Department, among other roles.

Speaking to Dominica News Online, Defoe revealed that though the experience thus far has been “overwhelming” as she went from being a teacher straight into the administrator role, the experience and support has so far been very encouraging.

“I am taking my time, asking questions and not acting like I know everything and it really helps as I have a great team who is providing support,” she said.

As the school continues with the online learning dispensation, Defoe says that among her top plans is to ensure that each student excels, while making preparations for the resumption of face to face classes in the future.

“For now, we are just trying to engage the students online and ensure that they do not miss out on anything in terms of their education. We are really working with our students, though overwhelming, we did it and we did it well last year,” she stated to DNO. “We had our constraints in terms of internet connectivity, devices both for the students and teachers, but we made good with what we had and we are continuing [to do] that again this year.”

As a graduate of the University of the West Indies (UWI), Miss Defoe holds a Bachelor of Education in Educational Leadership and Management (First Class Honours) from the UWI Open Campus. She also attained a Master of Education in Curriculum Studies (Distinction) from the UWI Cave Hill Campus.

An enthusiast for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education, curriculum studies, and sustainability in education, the new SMSS principal hopes to make a positive difference in the lives of all whom she will encounter.