St. John’s Academy student sharing love and changing lives in her community

Upon entering the St. John’s Academy (SJA), her zeal to continue giving and sharing continued and with the permission of her principal, Sister Rose Leon, G’nellie formed the St. John’s Academy Love Club. With the encouragement of her new partner and dear friend, Ms. Kenilee Baron, the spread of love was just beginning and the quest to change the lives of their peers and others in and around their community was only in first gear. Ms. Baron was the ideal co-partner as her mom and dad are also huge givers, donors, and kindness and love sharers having anonymously donated food, clothing and hot meals to innumerable families for countless years in the community of Portsmouth.

With the help of a few associates of the St. John’s Academy, the Love Club was able to source scholarships for students who wished to attend SJA and computers for those who needed one to facilitate their learning. A back to school hamper was also gifted to one new entrant student last September during a small ceremony.

On December 30, 2021, The Love Club put on a small Christmas party for the children of the Thibaud Primary school. With the help of the Principal Ms. Remie and a few teachers and donated gifts from CARE in Portsmouth, the day could not have been better. Food, drinks and gifts were all provided by G’nellie and the Love Club.