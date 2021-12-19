St. Nicholas Animal Rescue delivers gifts of joy and Love

Just a week before Christmas, St Nicholas Animal Rescue delivered joy and love to some of our less

fortunate.

This charitable organization is known for sheltering and rescuing abused and injured animals. This

Christmas Season, however, their volunteers spent several days shopping, packing dozens of gifts, and

preparing for their Saturday visits. And off they went, accompanied by several most friendly dogs and

puppies, to deliver their gifts to an orphanage and to some of Dominica’s homeless.

Their first stop: Chances, the orphanage in Jimmit, housing many small and older children. After that,

they visited the Grotto Home for The Homeless.

At both locations, St Nicholas Animal Rescue volunteers delivered beautifully packed gifts donated by

the Rescue, adding to the Christmas joy, and also reminding on this special occasion that all of us are

one family and should look after each other.

However, it was the other part of volunteers’ visits that brought perhaps even more smiles. Rescue dogs

and puppies came with volunteers to deliver their unconditional love and to spend a few moments to

play, especially with children. As a matter of fact, two puppies were adopted by older children right

away, making their Christmas a specially joyful occasion.

“Dogs and puppies can do what many others can’t deliver warmth, love, and happiness even through

a brief encounter. These precious moments can stay with many of us for a long time,” says Dr.

Naderkhani, head of the Rescue. “All these animals were rescued, they experienced goodness and

compassion in their misfortune. They are full of love, now giving back to our community.”

Indeed, this part of their visits met with such enthusiasm that the Rescue is planning to make it a yearly

event. “All our puppies are fully vaccinated as a rule, so it is safe to play with them. We vaccinate

them not only for deadly Parvo virus, but also for Leptospirosis and other diseases that can be

transferred to humans. Vaccination of all our animals is an integral part of medical care before we offer

them for adoption,” added Dr. Naderkhani.

“Interaction with puppies and dogs gives children more than moments of happiness. It adds to positive

expansion on emotional level, also teaching responsibility and social values. Combined with simple

fun and the bond of love – all these help to enrich childhood, and form better future adults. We just delivered our gifts of joy and love, and it was a memorable experience for all volunteers but we have more joy to offer,” she stated. “Consider adopting a puppy or dog from us. We now have so many different ones to pick from. All are vaccinated. We add a starter kit for each adopted animal and if you can open your heart and door to a rescued dog, your family can experience the blessings of animal love and devotion given back to you”.

For more information, to adopt or donate, please visit www.snar-dm.com , call, or check St. Nicholas

Animal Rescue on Facebook.