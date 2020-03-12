St. Vincent confirms its first case of Coronavirus (COVID – 19)

St Vin­cent and the Grenadines has reg­is­tered its first case of coro­n­avirus COVID-19.

Min­is­ter for Health, Luke Browne, made the an­nounce­ment at a news con­fer­ence last night.

The min­is­ter said the per­son, a fe­male who had trav­elled to the Unit­ed King­dom, ex­pe­ri­enced flu-like symp­toms and tests were sent to the Caribbean Pub­lic Health Agency in Trinidad and To­ba­go.

The tests were con­firmed and the re­sults re­turned to St Vin­cent and the Grenadines Wednes­day af­ter­noon.

According to health officials in St. Vincent, the woman who’s between the age of 30 and 35, has been placed in iso­la­tion.

They say she’s not ex­pe­ri­enc­ing any ma­jor res­pi­ra­to­ry symp­toms and it is be­lieved that she has on­ly a mild in­fec­tion.