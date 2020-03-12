St. Vincent confirms its first case of Coronavirus (COVID – 19)

Dominica News Online - Thursday, March 12th, 2020 at 9:08 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Minister of Health in St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Luke Browne

St Vin­cent and the Grenadines has reg­is­tered its first case of coro­n­avirus COVID-19.

Min­is­ter for Health, Luke Browne, made the an­nounce­ment at a news con­fer­ence last night.

The min­is­ter said the per­son, a fe­male who had trav­elled to the Unit­ed King­dom, ex­pe­ri­enced flu-like symp­toms and tests were sent to the Caribbean Pub­lic Health Agency in Trinidad and To­ba­go.

The tests were con­firmed and the re­sults re­turned to St Vin­cent and the Grenadines Wednes­day af­ter­noon.

According to health officials in St. Vincent, the woman who’s between the age of 30 and 35, has been placed in iso­la­tion.

They say she’s not ex­pe­ri­enc­ing any ma­jor res­pi­ra­to­ry symp­toms and it is be­lieved that she has on­ly a mild in­fec­tion.

She trav­elled to the UK for a meet­ing and re­turned to the UK on March 7. She pre­sent­ed the symp­toms, a cough and a fever on March 10.

The news came af­ter Ja­maica an­nounced it’s sec­ond con­firmed case of the virus, which has been de­clared as a pan­dem­ic by the World Health Or­gan­i­sa­tion.

Mean­while, a 52-year-old woman, who re­cent trav­elled from Queens, New York, died in Guyana Wednes­day morn­ing at the George­town Pub­lic Hos­pi­tal (GPHC) and the au­thor­i­ties say that sam­ples are be­ing test­ed to de­ter­mine whether this could have been a case of the coro­n­avirus.

Min­is­ter of Pub­lic Health Vol­da Lawrence con­firmed the woman’s death and main­tained that Guyana does not have any cas­es of the virus.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.