Tahira Valmond makes CXC Wall of Fame; attributes success to self-discipline, tenacity, humility, perseverance

Dominica Grammar School’s (DGS) alumnus, Tana Tahira Valmond, has made the CXC Wall of Fame after being named the top female performer in the 2021 CXC CCSLC examination.

Valmond successfully attained mastery in English and Mathematics for CCSLC in third form. For CXC, she received 11 grade ones and a grade two and as a result her excellent performance, the DGS graduate received the CXC Regional Top Female Award 2021.

Valmond also made history for Dominica by capturing the first ever grade one in Visual Arts with an all-A profile. She obtained grade ones in Chemistry, Physics, Biology, Mathematics, English, Geography, French, Visual Arts, Physical Education, Principles of Business and a two in Economics

Valmond said during an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO), she feels “tremendously” honored and blessed to have received this award and revealed that with the assistance she received from her mother and the school system, she was prepared for her exams.

“Honestly, I was adequately prepared with the help of my incredible team. My dedicated mom who is my backbone ,my classmates and my phenomenal principal and teachers who ensured that I was always one step ahead in every area of my studies. Having an unwavering faith in God and time management skills played a significant role in becoming successful,” she stated.

Valmond is currently attending the Dominica State College (DSC) where she is majoring in Chemistry and Biology as she intends to study medicine. Her aim in this regard is to be a heart surgeon.

“Making the CXC Wall of Fame is a great accomplishment for me. It took a lot of self-discipline, tenacity, humility and of course, perseverance. This demonstrates that Dominica can produce magnificent results,” she declared and stressed that team work between student, parents and teachers “will always be the formula for great success.”

The student par excellence thanked her art teachers Mr. Gabriel Jno. Baptize, Mr. Aaron Hamilton and Mr. Shadrac Burton for being her art School Based Assessment (SBA) inspiration.

“A special congratulations to my former school Dominica Grammar School again. Dominica made history,” Valmond stated.

Valmond is originally from the Kalinago Territory but now resides at King Hill.