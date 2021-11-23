The late Norman “Stumpy” Dorival described as a leading contributor to Dominica’s music and carnival

The late Norman ‘Stumpy’ Dorival is being remembered not only for his jovial and generous personality but for his extraordinary contribution to music in Dominica.

Dorival, who is survived by his wife and four children, passed away on November 20, 2021, due to health complications.

Since the news of his passing, many have been sending messages of condolence and speaking of their fondest memories of the former trombone player and members of the Swingin’ Starz band.

Speaking to Dominica News Online (DNO), close friend of Dorival for over 50 years Roy Shillingford, who also played alongside him in three local bands, said his passing was not easy to accept.

“Hearing of Stumpy’s death I must say it was hard for me because we were very very close friends,” he told DNO.

According to Shillingford, the former trumpet and trombone player, was sick for some time, and after his second stroke which led to the deterioration of his health, he noticed a shift in Dorival’s personality.

“I would often say to him that you’re now Norman Dorival and no longer Stumpy,” Shillingford jokingly stated. “But I must say that he was an all-around person. He was a giver, a kind, kind fella. Stumpy had a very soft heart. He was prepared to help everybody. I never saw anybody attempting to fight with Stumpy and he never had any enemies. He was just a sample by himself, and everyone who knew him knew that he was a family man.”

Other local Facebook users – including fellow musicians – have been paying tribute to Dorival since the news broke of his passing, many speaking of his irreplaceable contribution to the music industry in Dominica.

Reacting to the news of his former classmate’s passing, Historian Dr Lennox Honychurch, was among the many who showered praise on Dorival, labelling him as “a leading contributor to Dominica music and Carnival.”

Dorival, who was also a skilled writer extended his musical influence far beyond his involvement with Swingin’ Starz Band, Naked Feet and Stylie and also wrote for several prominent calypsonians.

Paying tribute to the musician, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Dominica Calypso Association, Emmanuel ‘Haxey’’ Salamat revealed that Dorvial was also a keyboard player who contributed immensely to the calypso scene.

“He was also a songwriter, song arranger, manager and promoter for many calypsonians among them, General Natty and Hurricane, to name a couple,” the DCA executive member said. “He was also there with good advice and was never too busy to sort out the music for any calypsonian who requested it. Notwithstanding his stature, Norman Stumpy Dorival was a giant in our music world, and he will surely be missed.”