The people will decide if UWP participates in another election without reform – Lennox Linton

Opposition Leader Lennox Linton says the ball is now in the people’s court to decide whether the United Workers Party (UWP) will participate in another general election without electoral reform.

Speaking during a ‘We the People’ press conference earlier this week, the member of Parliament for the Marigot Constituency stressed that the right of the Dominican people to elect their own government has become “ defective, dysfunctional, and not fit for the purpose of ensuring that we can elect as the people, a government of our choice,” therefore, it’s now up to them to take the necessary action.

“This is not an election of a political party. It’s not an election of some individuals or some group; it is an election of the people of Dominica and the people of Dominica must have an interest in ensuring that the process that they are being given to cast their ballot is free and fair and free from fear and is not under the control of big money interest or drug cartel,” Linton stated.

“So the people of Dominica will decide whether we have an election in Dominica without reform,” he added.

The leader of the opposition holds the view that the long-awaited report from Sir Denis Byron -the sole commissioner appointed by the government to advance electoral reform in Dominica- is not going to “swim against the tide” of all the recommendations that have been put forward in previous years.

He is hoping that Sir Byron will use his legal background and recommend the need for amendments to the election laws that will bring the suggestions made over the years for campaign finance reform, access to media and cleaning of the voter’s list and voters’ ID cards.

“The question then becomes implementation because every time it comes for this government to implement, it has refused to do so…So for 14 years and three straight elections, we have seen elections without reforms because that is the way the ruling party wants to have it. Enough is enough of that already. And I’m saying very clearly, the people of Dominica will decide. We, the people, will decide if there is going to be another election without electoral reform,” he reiterated.

Chairman of the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP), Johnson Boston, is optimistic that Sir Byron’s recommendation will bring about the change needed in Dominica’s electoral process as he believes that the nation has been on this road for far too long.

He says in the interim, the over 50-year-old DFP is preparing to participate in the electoral process but is hoping that the “right thing” is done before the next general election.

“We hope this is the final consultant that will do something on electoral reform, and it will not injure our democracy. It will bring forth what is humanly necessary to maintain a democracy, a civil and orderly society,” Boston said.

“We are hoping that Sir Byron comes with something that does not favour Skerrit, that does not favour the UWP, that does not favour the Freedom Party, but favours the people of Dominica. We will monitor what is going on and then we will then inform the public. But we aren’t going to sit down and let crooked people to use crocked means to hijack our democracy,” the DFP chairman declared.

Insisting that “enough is enough” a group of individuals representing political parties, the private sector, religious and civil society organizations, have joined forces to commence planned actions to bring about the desired results which will ensure good and accountable governance.

The group, dubbed “We The People” which the UWP and DFP are a part of, has made five demands of the government which include an update on the electoral reform report from Sir Byron, by mid-April.

The opposition political parties have been advocating for electoral reform since 2005. At that time, the UWP promised to boycott general elections if there were no reforms that included cleansing of the voters’ list and the issuance of identification cards for voting. But so far – no boycott and no reforms.

Efforts by Dominica News Online (DNO) to speak to the chairman of Dominica’s Electoral Commission to get an update on Sir Byron’s report, have so far been unsuccessful.