Twenty four resilient homes being built in Kalinago Territory

If all goes according to plan, twenty-four new (24) homes will be delivered to residents in the Kalinago Territory in eight months’ time.

A release from the Office of The Prime Minister (OPM), that construction is progressing on the homes n the communities of Sineku, Bataca and Touna, Concord and which started in November this year, and which, on completion, will cost $10 million.

According to the OPM release, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit led a site visit to the area earlier this week to observe the works.

The 24 units are part of a housing project financed by the European Development Fund (EDF) and the Government of Dominica which aims to reduce risk vulnerability and increase climate resilience in the Kalinago Territory. A total of fifty (50) homes will be constructed under the project.

“I have been advised, that based on the contract, the homes will be delivered within 8 months. God’s willing; the beneficiaries, it is hoped, will spend a significant part of the hurricane season next year, in a new home, with access to water and electricity and in a resilient structure.” Prime Minister Skerrit said.

“I am happy to be here to see to it that we are delivering on our promises to the Kalinago people. I hope that the contractors will work diligently and ensure that the quality of the works is good. The homes have been designed with resilience in mind so that we can minimize, if not eliminate completely, the number of people who would have to go to a public shelter during a hurricane,” he added.

The OPM release goes on to state that the Government of Dominica signed three works contracts in September, 2021 for the construction of the homes, ten (10) of which are allocated for Sineku while eight (8) are expected to be built in Bataca and six (6) in Concord.

The Ministry of Environment, Rural Modernization and Kalinago Upliftment and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development are collaborating to create access to facilitate construction in Gaulette River, Mahaut River, St. Cyr, Crayfish River and Salybia.

The Office of the National Authorizing Officer for the European Development Fund is the Contracting Authority. The Project Supervisor, the Climate Resilience Execution Agency for Dominica (CREAD), is providing technical support.

The first twenty-four (24) homes are due for completion by June 2022.