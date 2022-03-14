US legislation may not end CBI but could negatively impact Dominica’s program and economy says Sam Raphael

Hotelier and agent of Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Program, Sam Raphael says, while the No Travel for Traffickers Act introduced by the United States of America (USA), if passed, may not necessarily bring an abrupt end to the CBI program, he however contends that this will have a negative impact not only on the program but Dominica’s economy.

Earlier this month–March 3–, US Congressmen Burgess Owens and Steve Cohen introduced the No Travel for Traffickers Act, bipartisan legislation to revoke eligibility for the U.S. Visa Waiver Program of a country that participates in the CBI program.

Although Dominica does not enjoy visa-free travel to the USA, one of the measures in the bill that would impact the country is that the Executive Branch will be directed to cooperate with the United Kingdom and the European Union to eliminate Schengen area visa-free travel CBI participating countries.

A release issued on the introduction of the bill describes the CBI program as schemes which “require little vetting and are notoriously abused by human traffickers, international criminals, and corrupt oligarchs.”

The release goes on to state, “Russia is one of the world’s worst offenders when it comes to using these golden passport schemes as a backdoor into other countries.”

Congressman Owens noted that the kingpins of human trafficking and other international criminal enterprises rely heavily on their passports’ purchasing power to travel freely around the world, to open bank accounts, or even to avoid liability.

“The No Travel for Traffickers Act addresses the severe security risks of golden passports, signalling a critical step in our efforts to isolate bad actors around the globe,” he pointed out.

The No Travel for Traffickers Act will also mandate that the Executive Branch publicly list all countries with investment citizenship or “Golden Passport” programs as it is referred to in the release. Additionally, a ban will be implemented on the use of US taxpayer funds to verify “golden passport” applicants so that taxpayer dollars are not used to enable what the proposers of the bill refer to as “these corrupt programs.”

According to Rep. Cohen, many countries sell citizenship to traffickers through fake “investments” such as real estate, which according to him, allows investors the right to travel the world and escape responsibility for their crimes.

“Congressmen Owens and Cohen are leading to protect our security by introducing bipartisan legislation to clamp down on the dangerous practice by some countries who sell their citizenship and passports. These so-called “golden passport” schemes are abused by criminals and traffickers from around the world, and this practice needs to come to an end,” Marshall Billingslea, former Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing at the US Department of the Treasury added.

Speaking to Dominica News Online (DNO), Raphael stated that due diligence is being done on the legislation to determine the impact that this would have on Dominica and other Caribbean countries who are part of the CBI program.

“This would not be helpful in the Citizenship by Investment field at all because visa-free travel to Europe and other Schengen areas is a major benefit that CBI countries promote. To remove that from passport holders would certainly not be a positive development,” he stated. “We do not know how this thing is going to play out because there are a lot of ifs as we are dealing with speculation, but it will be relayed to the United States the adverse impact that such legislation will have on the economies.”

The CBI agent noted that this foreseeable economic shock is evident as Dominica is heavily dependent on the program which serves as the largest source of discretionary income for the government.

Raphael further averred that the program must be protected and preserved in order for social programs such as the National Employment Program (NEP) and upcoming developments, including the international airport, to remain afloat.

“So, in the event that such a legislation is passed, we are going to have a similar situation like what happened not too long ago when an initiative by the United States led to the demise of the banana trade and we saw the negative impact of that on the economy,” Raphael warned.

He continued, “A lot of people suffered and there was a lot of outward migration. So all of these things will have to be considered by the US government and they will make their decision in the perceived interest of the United States government and the Europeans will also have to look at the situation and make a decision. The UK, which is no longer a member of the EU, will also make a decision from where they sit and we will take it from there.”

Of the more than 140 countries that Dominica has visa-free travel arrangements with, the Schengen area makes up a quarter of this amount. While Raphael acknowledged that these are significant countries, he stated that all will not be lost as Dominica’s visa-free travel to China and other countries will not be impacted.

“So this does not necessarily mean that this is an abrupt end to the CBI program, if this happens. But if they are successful in bringing an end to the program, we must be prepared for the major economic shock which will follow,” he said.

Earlier this week, a team from the British High Commission was in Dominica conducting a due diligence exercise on the CBI programme. Raphael admitted that the exercise may have had significance in terms of the current concerns that are being raised about the program. However, he said Dominica was a willing participant in this periodic exercise.

Like Sam Raphael, Antigua and Barbuda’s prime minister, Gaston Browne, also foresees major problems for OECS currency union countries if what he refers to as “efforts to undermine” these countries CBI programmes succeed.

“In the case of Antigua and Barbuda, about 10% of our revenue…maybe no more than 12-15% comes from the CIP [Citizenship by Investment Programme] but in some countries within the sub region, the CIP contributes up to 50% of their annual revenue. So you can imagine the impact in those countries,” Browne remarked.

The Antigua and Barbuda leader said he has written to parliamentarians and policy makers in Europe as well as the two US congressman who are sponsoring the bill, to apprise them of the impact that the enactment of the legislation will have on the Citizenship by Investment programme and by the extension, the economies of the participating OECS countries.

Browne said he also reassured the EU parliamentarians and US law makers about the type of due diligence which is applied to CIP applicants.

“They have to provide a police report from their country of origin or country of residence or both. The also have to get clearance from Interpol and there’s without fail, a review of their financial background if they have companies and businesses and so on to determine their source of income. So the due diligence is robust and as far as we are concerned, our Citizenship by Investment Programmes do not represent any risks to these countries as how they so put it,” Browne explained.