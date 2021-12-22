WEATHER (6:00 AM, December 22): Few showers expected in the south of the island today; breezy conditions to continue

A high pressure system is expected to result in occasional cloudiness and a few showers over the central and southern portions of the island chain, including Dominica during the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, a trough is expected to produce scattered showers across the islands to the north today. Breezy conditions will be maintained.

Moderate to rough seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours, with waves peaking to 8.0ft along the northern and eastern coastlines today and to near 10.0ft tonight. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution when venturing out to sea.