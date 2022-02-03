WEATHER (6:00 AM, Feb 3): Trough to produce cloudiness, scattered showers next 24-48hrs

A trough associated with a frontal system is expected to produce periods of cloudiness with scattered showers, mainly over the northern half of the Lesser Antilles including Dominica, during the next 24 to 48 hours.
Slight to moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours, with waves peaking to 5.0ft. An increase in northerly swells is expected in eastern coastal waters on Friday.
