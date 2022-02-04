WEATHER (6:00 AM, February 4): Cloudiness, scattered showers during next 24 hrs

A trough associated with a frontal system is expected to produce periods of cloudiness with scattered showers, particularly over the northern portion of the Lesser Antilles, during the next 24 hours.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours, with an increase in northerly swells to near 8.0ft expected in eastern coastal waters by tonight. A further increase to near 10.0ft is possible on Saturday. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.