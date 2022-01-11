WEATHER (6:00 AM, January 11): Scattered showers projected for tomorrow

A high-pressure system will remain dominant across the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 hours, with a reduction in moisture levels expected across most of the islands during the period. However, by tomorrow Wednesday, a trough is projected to generate scattered showers particularly over the northern portion of the island chain.
Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 7.0ft. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for north easterly swells. Small craft operators and sea bathers along the northern through eastern coastline should exercise some caution.
