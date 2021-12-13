WEATHER (6:00 PM, Dec 12): Increase in shower activity expected tomorrow

Available low-level moisture and mid to upper-level instability are expected to produce some cloudiness and scattered showers over portions of the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica during the next 24 hours. An increase in shower activity can be expected during tomorrow as a trough system approaches the area. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should be on alert.

Slight dust haze can be expected in the area during tonight with a reduction expected during tomorrow.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0ft along the eastern coastline. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators on the eastern coast are advised to exercise caution when venturing out to sea. Sea bathers are advised to stay out of the water. An increase in wave height to near 10.0ft is likely by late Monday.