WEATHER (Feb 26): Cloudiness, showers, possible thunderstorms during next 24 hrs

Dominica Meteorological Service - Saturday, February 26th, 2022 at 1:25 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

A trough system will be affecting the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 hours. This is expected to result in an increase in cloudiness and shower activity with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms across the island during the period. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should be on alert.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves peaking to 8.0ft, in eastern coastal waters by this evening. Small craft operators and sea bathers on the eastern coast are advised to exercise caution.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.