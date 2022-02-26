WEATHER (Feb 26): Cloudiness, showers, possible thunderstorms during next 24 hrs

A trough system will be affecting the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 hours. This is expected to result in an increase in cloudiness and shower activity with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms across the island during the period. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should be on alert.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves peaking to 8.0ft, in eastern coastal waters by this evening. Small craft operators and sea bathers on the eastern coast are advised to exercise caution.