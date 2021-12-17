WEATHER (6:00 AM, Dec 17): Cloudiness, scattered showers, rough seas expected during next 24-48 hrs

A strengthening high pressure system is expected to generate an increase in wind speeds across the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 to 48 hours. Low-level moisture within the wind flow is expected to produce cloudiness and scattered showers over portions of the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica, during the period.

Rough seas are anticipated during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves peaking near 12.0ft along the northern and eastern coastlines. An increase to 10.0 feet can also be expected along the western coast. A Small Craft Warning and a high surf advisory are in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators are advised to exercise extreme caution when venturing out to sea. Sea bathers are advised to stay out of the water. This deterioration in sea conditions with swells near 12.0ft is expected into Sunday evening. People living near to or traversing coastal areas should also be on alert.