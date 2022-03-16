WEATHER (6:00 AM, March 16): Breezy conditions next 24 hrs, occasional cloudiness, scattered showers

A strong high pressure system will be dominant across the area resulting in breezy conditions during the next 24 hours.

Stronger winds can be expected at higher elevations and loose objects can become missiles in strong winds.

Low-level moisture within the wind flow is expected to produce occasional cloudiness and a few scattered showers over the island, mainly during morning and overnight.

Moderate to rough seas are anticipated during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves expected to peak near 10.0ft on the eastern coast.

A Small Craft Warning is in effect. Small craft operators are advised to exercise extreme caution. Sea bathers are advised to stay out of the water.