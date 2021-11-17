WEATHER (6:00 AM, Nov 17): More cloudiness, scattered showers during next 24 hrs

A high pressure system will be the dominant feature across most of the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 hours. Pockets of moisture are expected to produce periods of cloudiness and scattered showers across the islands, including Dominica.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with swells peaking to 8.0ft, in northern and eastern coastal waters. A High Surf Advisory and a Small Craft Advisory are in effect. Small craft operators should exercise caution. Sea bathers are advised to stay out of the water.