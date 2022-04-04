Well-known Dominican activist Rianna Patterson graduates from UK university

Rianna Patterson, a Dominican youth who has been one of the country’s foremost advocates for dementia, has graduated from the University of Kent in the United Kingdom with a bachelor’s degree in psychology which will better equip her to continue her advocacy. She completed her studies at the Dominica State College where she obtained an Associate’s degree in Psychology. She is also the founding member of the Dominica State College Psychology Club. In 2016, Patterson took a gap year to focus on launching the Dominica Dementia Foundation at 18, in memory of her grandfather who passed away with Dementia in Dominica. The Dominica Dementia Foundation is a youth-led dementia charity that supports families and care homes affected by dementia. The foundation also facilitates research on dementia.

She received the Queen’s Young Leader award from her Majesty the Queen in June 2017 for her commitment to dementia advocacy.

Ms. Patterson’s approach to making dementia a health priority in Dominica has included building consensus and convening decision-makers on a regional and international level to promote public health and dementia to key stakeholders. She was also part of developing the youth arm of the National Council on Ageing in Dominica and provided key recommendations for the national policy on ageing to the Government of Dominica. She has also published two academic research pieces on dementia in Dominica and on the impact of Dementia Gardens in the UK. These articles were published in Alzheimer’s and Dementia Journal in 2017.

During university, Ms. Patterson continued to contribute to the Caribbean as she collaborated with Kent Caribbean Union executive to organize a fundraising event as a response to Hurricane Maria in 2017. She was appointed Social Media Officer in 2018 and Vice President in 2019, of the Kent Caribbean Union .

In February 2019, Patterson launched Dominica Youth UK with her friend Sagesse Charles to promote Dominican culture in the UK. They’ve hosted networking events and have been an ample voice for young Dominicans abroad. This platform has reached over 4000 people to date.

The young advocate also served twice as a Student Representative for the Department of Psychology at the University of Kent. In that role, she acted as a pathway between students and staff members at the university.

After her grandmother passed away in May 2019 – in Patterson’s second year of university – she requested a concession and pursued her exams during the summer of 2019. She formally graduated in 2020, however, due to COVID restrictions, was unable to have a formal in-person graduation until 2022. She was awarded the Employability award by the University of Kent.

After graduating, Ms. Patterson secured an internship as a marketing lead at a tech start-up in Kent in 2020. She joined the board of directors as a trustee at Age UK Hythe in 2021 and was also invited as a non-executive board member for Vana Trust.

Patterson is committed to tackling ageism in the media and has successfully raised over £3000 to produce a documentary film on Dementia in the Caribbean that will include stories from people with Dementia and their families who come from Dominica and Barbados.

Ms. Patterson has also launched a social good coaching business with the support of the Prince’s Trust Enterprise Programme. She provides 1:1 coaching to purpose-led organizations and individuals. She says she’s also a proud ambassador of the Prince’s Trust to which she plans to attract young people and to share her story and the impact of their programmes on a national level.

“When I look back at my journey, I take a lot of strength from it. There were days I wasn’t extremely motivated, especially when my grandmother passed away. I was very close to giving up but I had God, advisors, coaches, counselors and my family supporting me along the way,” Ms. Patterson recounts. “They’ve shaped the person that I am today. I’m grateful for every helping hand I’ve received on this journey. I hope that my story will inspire a young person to achieve their ambitious goals and life experiences despite the barriers they may face. Your age and circumstance is a superpower, not a limitation. Life was meant for living, always remember to have fun, give back and make sure your mental health is top priority.”

Ms. Patterson is a recent finalist of the Commonwealth Youth Awards for Development Excellence in the Caribbean Region.

She currently works as an Employment Support Advisor for a UK social enterprise. In this role, she supports adults over 45 to secure self-employment, work and personal development opportunities.

She is also working with the Dominica Dementia Foundation and the Ministry of Health in Dominica to develop a National Plan for dementia in Dominica.

Ms. Patterson who was raised in Picard, Commonwealth of Dominica, is the daughter of Sheryl Vidal, granddaughter of the late Terry Vidal who was originally from Salisbury and the late Evelyn Vidal from Colihaut.