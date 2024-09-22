World Rivers Day: Videos from WAVE

Dominica has joined the rest of the world in observing World Rivers Day today.
Waitukubuli Advocate for Viable Environment (WAVE) is holding activities at some rivers on the island as part of a public awareness campaign to highlight the importance of preserving our rivers.
WAVE’s national campaign has been going on for the past several years.
Below are some videos that highlight some of WAVE’s advocacy work.
River Rescue Reclaim Restore: Nature isle???
World Rivers Day 2022 – Layou River
