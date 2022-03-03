Youth parliament tasked with helping to strengthen democracy, recommend solutions to pressing issues, among other things

The National Youth Parliament, has been charged with the task of helping to strengthen the country’s democracy, demonstrate the importance of tolerance, and with informed opinions on matters of public interest, “make useful recommendations for solutions on pressing issues.”

This is part of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s vision for the 30 young parliamentarians who will participate in the National Youth Parliament carded for March 23rd-24th, 2022.

The youth parliament, an initiative of the National Youth Council of Dominica (NYCD), was structured to encourage active citizenship among the youth and promote involvement in democracy and governance and while addressing the group recently, the Prime Minister Skerrit said the forum will engender an appreciation among young people for the business of legislation, debate and governance.

Along with the acquired knowledge of parliamentary procedure, the prime minister also anticipates that significantly, the youth parliament will provide the opportunity for its participants to develop respect for the views of others.

“It will emphasize the importance of articulating differences of opinion in a cordial and contained manner to avoid confrontation and conflict,” he stated.

Skerrit described the initiative as “most commendable” and said the government fully supported the efforts of the National Youth Council to boost youth participation in meaningful activities on a national scale.

He said the youth parliament is being held at a time when the government is renewing its commitment to the development of youth and the creation of opportunity for all by providing “an enabling environment for the young people of this country to thrive.”

According to the Prime Minister, young people are at the heart of Dominica’s development plans.

“The fact is, more and more of our young people are driving ideas, innovation and creativity in areas such as, digitalization and small business,” he asserted, pointing out that his government has secured $75 million to advance the digital economy and as part of the digital transformation project, the government is developing the enabling environment to drive competition, investment and innovation.

“As leaders we are called to build our young people’s confidence and provide them with the right environment to hone their skills for personal development and for the good of the country,” Skerrit stated. “Youth advocates like you have a key role to play in developing a cadre of young people who can provide effective leadership now and in the future.”

The Prime Minister who is the head of government and leader of the parliamentary majority, urged the young parliamentarians, as they prepare to debate, to exercise a high level of discipline and dedication.

“Which means if parliament starts at 10 you have to be seated for 10 and before the speaker comes into the house,” Skerrit advised. “That’s the first step of discipline; it is punctuality.”

He further advised them to approach the process with seriousness and to make it worthwhile, “in that you learn from the experience and use the knowledge to guide your future choices as young professionals eager to play a prominent role in national development.”

Skerrit offered to host a training session in the second week of March at the Kempinski Hotel in Portsmouth for all of the youth parliamentarians to share with them his own experiences in the parliament and to give them a few tips as they prepare for their big day on March 24th.

The youth parliamentarians will debate matters relating to Marijuana as an Economic Driver, Mandatory Vaccination, Housing Development, Geothermal Energy and the International Airport.