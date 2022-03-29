No permission needed to walk the streets says organizer of peaceful walk despite police warning

Despite a warning from the police against the hosting of an organized peaceful walk in the city of Roseau scheduled for tomorrow, March 30, organizer Atherton “Arthie” Martin says they will not be deterred and will proceed with the activity.

This morning, while speaking on Q95, Martin announced that the walk for “peace justice and prosperity in Dominica” will commence tomorrow and will be held every Wednesday.

However, a few hours later, in a statement issued by the Chief of Police Daniel Carbon, he made known that the law makes provision as to how any walk, march or protest action can be held lawfully and in his capacity as the head of the police, he has not received any request for the activity.

“The chief of police by law, is authorized to give permission for these activities. Persons wishing to have a walk, march or protest action must apply to the chief of police. Please be guided accordingly,” Carbon cautioned.

In response to the statement, Martin who spoke publicly, said he has since checked with legal counsel, and has been advised that there is no requirement to request permission to walk under the Public Order Act or any other act in the Commonwealth of Dominica.

“And so, we will walk tomorrow; we will meet at the initial point outside of the Prevost Cinemall. We will say our prayers and then we will identify the next point at which we will gather for the next set of messages and from that point, we will inform of the third point and so forth,” he said. “So the people will have to find a way to get there. They will not drive, they will not take a helicopter or horse or donkey; they will walk. We do not need permission to walk the streets of Dominica,” Martin declared.

According to him, the activity is a means by which Dominican citizens can exercise their constitutional and human rights to move from point A to point B by walking.

“We do not and have not requested permission from the police for anything. If they are idle and have nothing else to do, I understand, but we don’t need permission. We have not requested permission. We will walk the streets of our capital city tomorrow,” he reiterated.

He also assured the public that participants of the walk will attempt to stay off the street and remain on the sidewalk as much as possible.

The walk is scheduled from 10 in the morning to 12 noon.