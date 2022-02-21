OECS/ECCB International Netball Series 2nd Edition Day 6 results

St Vincent and the Grenadines Captures 2022 OECS ECCB International Netball Series title.

St Vincent and the Grenadines are the new queens of netball in the OECS as they emerged the top team after 6 days of intense competition at Windsor Park.

St Vincent entered the final day with St Lucia locked on 16 points each, and it was winner take all in the final match of the competition.

St Vincent and the Grenadines were leading 39-17 at the end of the 3rd quarter when rain brought a premature end to the match.

A decision was then made to call off the to avoid the risk of any injury to the players due to the slippery court.

Mary-Ann Frederick led all scorers with 32 points from 48 attempts for St Vincent, while Shellisa Davis secured 5 from 9 attempts and Zanique Vincent 2 from 5 attempts.

While for St Lucia, Roxanne Snyder scored 11 from 13 attempts, Aailyah Estephor 4 from 8 and Safiya Paul 2 from 4 attempts.

Meantime host country Dominica ended their campaign with a win, as they got past St Kitts and Nevis to secure their first win of the tournament.

The match marked the return of Dominica’s goal shoot Anna Xavier Panthier and goal attack Galeine Serephine for Dominica.

The Duo had missed the first 4 games of the tournament due to illness, and they made their presence felt as they led Dominica to the comfortable 68-46 win.

Panthier scored 24 from 32 attempts and Seraphine 44 from 53 attempts leading Dominica to the win.

Aaliyah Gibson scored 24 from 32 attempts and Rochella Challenger 18 from 21 tries with jewel Thompson getting 4 from 5 attempts.

Overall Results:

St Vincent and the Grenadines were crowned champions, with St Lucia second, Antigua third, Dominica 4th and St Kitts and Nevis 5th.

Barbados who also participated in the tournament as an invitational team won all 5 of their matches to top the standings with 25 points.

Awards were also handed out to deserving players and teams. Award Title Awardee Best Team on Parade – Dominica Most Disciplined Team – Barbados Shooter of the most goals Mary Ann Frederick St. Vincent & the Grenadines