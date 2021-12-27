Parry Bellot prominent journalist and business man has passed away

DNO has received information that prominent business owner and journalist Parry Bellot has passed away this morning. Bellot was the owner of Parbel enterprises and was a founding member of the Dominica Media and Communications Association. Bellot was an active and outspoken public figure up until his passing.
DNO will provide additional information as it becomes available.
The team at DNO wishes to extend our condolences to the family of Mr. Bellot on the passing of our fellow journalist.
5 Comments
“May his soul rest in eternal tranquility.” Looks like every body is playing “God.” Placing souls in places they themselves have no knowledge of, and places and tranquility they may never experience in their after life. What’s wrong with sympathizing with the bereaved? No. But you must determine where his soul should be. Mean while you have no idea of how he lived his life…all you know is that he was “Bellot” and bla bla bla.
Condolences to Mr Bellot’s family. May they all find the strength in this tragic time. He will be missed.
Deepest condolences to Mrs. Bellot and family. I will miss his constant calling on Q95. May his soul rest in peace.
I did not always hold with Parry’s opinions but nothing but good about the dead. May his soul rest in peace.
Heartfelt sympathy to all those who are left to mourn by the passing of Mr. Bellot. May his soul rest in eternal tranquility.