Parry Bellot prominent journalist and business man has passed away

DNO has received information that prominent business owner and journalist Parry Bellot has passed away this morning. Bellot was the owner of Parbel enterprises and was a founding member of the Dominica Media and Communications Association. Bellot was an active and outspoken public figure up until his passing.

DNO will provide additional information as it becomes available.

The team at DNO wishes to extend our condolences to the family of Mr. Bellot on the passing of our fellow journalist.